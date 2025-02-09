Two were critically injured, and four suffered moderate injuries when the vehicle struck the parklet at The Napper Tandy Irish pub near 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m., a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson told The Standard.

A car apparently trying to evade police crashed into an outdoor dining parklet in San Francisco’s Mission district where people were watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, sending six people to the hospital.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of 24th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Potrero Avenue due to Fire Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic inf https://t.co/N7A6rvApqJ

Police said the driver was fleeing the scene of a burglary around Buckingham Way and Winston Drive, where officers responded at 3:05 p.m. Cops tried to stop the car, but the driver failed to yield, according to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Emergency services personnel redirected traffic around the crash site on 24th Street while treating the injured.

All six were transported by ambulance to hospitals. Fire crews, including an engine, truck, and rescue unit, responded to the scene.

“The vehicle eventually stopped at 24th and S. Van Ness where it collided into a parklet,” SFPD Officer Robert Rueca said. “The vehicle struck two people in the parklet [who] suffered non-life threatening injuries, for which they were transported to the hospital.”

A chase ensued, leading cops nearly seven miles, from around Stonestown Mall to a pub in the Mission.

“I was really focused on the game,” he added. “I just heard the tires squeal out. I didn’t hear any cop sirens. … Maybe they saw the cops and got spooked. Maybe they had some reason to not want to be around them and then sped away.”

Paulson, who lives near the bar, said he and his wife almost sat in the shaded dining area, but some in his party wanted to sit in the sun.

“Yeah, there was definitely a chase,” Peter Paulson told reporters about an hour after the crash.

A bystander said at least a few cop cars were tailing the driver.

“They need to slow down,” he said. “Like, I said, they’re able to cut that chase off. Some lives would have been saved”

Terence Buckner, a city worker who’d left the parklet just minutes before a car barreled into it, echoed the sentiment.

“We don’t have all the details of the reasons for the vehicle pursuit by police,” she told The Standard at the scene. “But if it is a result of a pursuit for something less than a violent incident or a direct imminent threat to people’s lives, It’s worth asking whether this is worth sending six people to the hospital.”

Supervisor Jackie Fielder, whose district encompasses the Mission, said a child was endangered, which makes the situation critical.

Buckner said he was sitting with a couple and their child at the outdoor dining area before he got up to go back inside and watch the game. Not 10 minutes later, he said he saw the car racing toward the restaurant.

“It was on three wheels,” he recounted. “One of the wheels was on fire. The passenger wheel on the front was on fire, literally.”

Buckner said a car show or automotive exhibition at the intersection had damaged the parklet about a year ago, and that the dining area had just been rebuilt.

The crash is the latest in a series of vehicular collisions that have damaged Mission District bars and restaurants, including a Jan. 15 collision at the corner of Valencia and 26th streets that damaged the exterior of Dovre Club and left two people with minor injuries.