When Bill Armour, the president of day spa chain Burke Williams, gathered staff earlier this week to announce the impending shutdown of its San Francisco Centre mall location, employees cried and hugged each other. But sadness aside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise.

The downtown mall has lost tenant after tenant in recent years, and the spa had seen a precipitous drop off in appointments and revenue, according to Armour. Amid the general retail exodus, massage therapists and aestheticians had started fielding questions about the spa’s future.

“They’ve had guests at their tables saying, ‘You’re not leaving are you?’” Armour recalled.

Well, they are.

When Burke Williams was recently faced with renewing its lease “for a long period,” Armour decided it was time to wind down after all; it will close that location on April 28 after nearly 20 years.

“While we held on as long as possible, the reality is that we can no longer operate in a location where the city fails to provide for the safety and well-being of its people and businesses,” Armour wrote in a letter to customers viewed by The Standard.

The beginning of the end, according to Armour, started when Nordstrom announced in 2023 that it would leave the mall, which was owned by Westfield at the time. Shortly after, Westfield itself withdrew, surrendering the mall to its lenders, and kicking off a flurry of other retail departures.

The most recent death knell came in January, when the final anchor tenant, Bloomingdales, announced that it would shutter its five-floor flagship store in April.

When Armour, who is based in Southern California, visited the mall this week to tell staff the news, it felt like a ghost town.