When Bill Armour, the president of day spa chain Burke Williams, gathered staff earlier this week to announce the impending shutdown of its San Francisco Centre mall location, employees cried and hugged each other. But sadness aside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise.
The downtown mall has lost tenant after tenant in recent years, and the spa had seen a precipitous drop off in appointments and revenue, according to Armour. Amid the general retail exodus, massage therapists and aestheticians had started fielding questions about the spa’s future.
“They’ve had guests at their tables saying, ‘You’re not leaving are you?’” Armour recalled.
Well, they are.
When Burke Williams was recently faced with renewing its lease “for a long period,” Armour decided it was time to wind down after all; it will close that location on April 28 after nearly 20 years.
“While we held on as long as possible, the reality is that we can no longer operate in a location where the city fails to provide for the safety and well-being of its people and businesses,” Armour wrote in a letter to customers viewed by The Standard.
The beginning of the end, according to Armour, started when Nordstrom announced in 2023 that it would leave the mall, which was owned by Westfield at the time. Shortly after, Westfield itself withdrew, surrendering the mall to its lenders, and kicking off a flurry of other retail departures.
The most recent death knell came in January, when the final anchor tenant, Bloomingdales, announced that it would shutter its five-floor flagship store in April.
When Armour, who is based in Southern California, visited the mall this week to tell staff the news, it felt like a ghost town.
“You could shoot a cannon in there,” he said. “Nobody was in the mall.”
While malls around the country are struggling, Armour blames the city for the conditions in the surrounding neighborhood, which made spa workers and customers feel unsafe, he said. When the company realized that its SF Centre location had lost 60% of its revenue, it started surveying customers about why they had stopped visiting. The overwhelming answer was safety (or at least the perception of it).
“When you allow people to defecate on the sidewalks in front of your mall, when people have to step over bodies to get into the location, when you pull into the parking garage and the sign that greets you is, ‘Don’t leave anything of value in your car, because it could be broken into,’ that doesn’t feel like safety,” he said. “It boils down to employees and guests not feeling comfortable.”
Workers told stories of being accosted or chased down the sidewalk, he said, and a few quit or ask to be transferred to other locations. The spa was also broken into at night several times over the last three years, he said, with thieves making off with its retail goods.
For customers, the experience of entering and leaving the mall took away from the spa’s intended sense of tranquility and relaxation, according to Armour.
“We even hired our own security guards to escort our guests from the street, through the empty mall, so that they would feel safe,” he said. It wasn’t enough to stop the business’s revenue bleed.
San Francisco’s overall crime rate fell to its lowest level in 20 years in 2024, but several violent incidents near Union Square have recently made headlines. Meanwhile, downtown SF still suffers from empty office buildings and vacant retail spaces, which makes the area feel hollowed out, Armour said.
Burke Williams, overall, is doing well, he added, and customers shouldn’t be worried about the fate of its other California locations. It intends to expand to new spaces, even as it shutters in San Francisco.
“This is a blip in the radar of the company, a testimony to poor city policy, not the health of our company,” he said.
He’s hopeful about Mayor Daniel Lurie’s ability to rehabilitate the area around the mall, but didn’t expect change to happen soon enough to save his business prospects.
“Once you’ve poisoned the water, you don’t rebuild that overnight,” he said, estimating that it will take three to five years to change the area’s image. For now, the spa’s closest location will be in San Jose. However, Armour can imagine a world where Burke Williams opens back up in San Francisco someday: “Would we ever return? The answer is unequivocally yes. We love the city.”