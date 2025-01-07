Homicides, auto burglaries, and other crimes fell steeply last year in San Francisco, pushing the city’s crime rate to its lowest level since 2001, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

Breed, citing data from the San Francisco Police Department, said reported property crimes were down 31% from 2023, and violent crimes were down 14%.

The 35 homicides recorded last year in San Francisco were the fewest in 60 years. Auto break-ins, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, fell below 10,000 incidents for the first time in nearly 15 years, down 54% from 2023.

Breed, who leaves the mayor’s office Wednesday, credited new enforcement strategies, including expanded surveillance technology and coordinated drug market interventions. The Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, launched in 2023 to address the fentanyl crisis, led to more than 5,400 arrests.