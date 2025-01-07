Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

SF crime rate at lowest point in more than 20 years, mayor says

Three police officers stand talking beside a patrol car in a city street. Nearby, pedestrians, including a child, observe, and a cyclist passes by.
San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers talk by Union Square in San Francisco. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
By George Kelly

Homicides, auto burglaries, and other crimes fell steeply last year in San Francisco, pushing the city’s crime rate to its lowest level since 2001, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

Breed, citing data from the San Francisco Police Department, said reported property crimes were down 31% from 2023, and violent crimes were down 14%.

The 35 homicides recorded last year in San Francisco were the fewest in 60 years. Auto break-ins, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, fell below 10,000 incidents for the first time in nearly 15 years, down 54% from 2023.

Breed, who leaves the mayor’s office Wednesday, credited new enforcement strategies, including expanded surveillance technology and coordinated drug market interventions. The Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, launched in 2023 to address the fentanyl crisis, led to more than 5,400 arrests.

“This shows that when we give our officers the tools and support, like we have with new technology, they can deliver incredible results,” Breed said in a statement.

Several people are seated at a table, smiling and laughing. They are in uniform and business attire, with a backdrop labeled &quot;Hope Stability Renewal.&quot;
Jenkins, Scott, and San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard

The city reported 4,739 violent crimes and 30,991 property crimes in 2024. Human trafficking declined 45%, while robberies fell 22%, burglaries were down 11%, and assaults dropped by 6%, according to the mayor’s office.

Yet, the perception of out-of-control lawlessness in San Francisco was a driving force in the mayoral election that propelled political newcomer Daniel Lurie to victory. He said public safety would be his top priority and has hired Paul Yep, a former police commander, to be the city’s first public safety czar.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott praised officers for working overtime to compensate for staffing shortages. The department has also deployed new tools, including automated license plate readers and drones, to aid enforcement efforts.

“We will continue working to make San Francisco one of the safest big cities in the nation in the months and years to come,” Scott said Tuesday in a statement.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office would continue prioritizing accountability, while Sheriff Paul Miyamoto highlighted successful interagency cooperation despite resource constraints.

Related

A diverse group of people in a church setting, smiling and clapping with hands raised, surrounded by stained glass windows in the background.
London Breed reflects on faith, service in one of her final public appearances as mayor
A person in a red outfit sits at a wooden desk in an ornate room. Behind them are flags, a clock, and flowers, with a colorful painting on the wall.
The exit interview: Breed rejects criticism on her way out the door
A woman in a red suit on the left, seated, smiling at a table with microphones.
DA Brooke Jenkins breaks silence on rumored run for higher office

“Although, there is still more work to be done, the improving crime rates show that we’re moving in the right direction,” Jenkins said. “My office will continue to do everything we can to ensure the criminal justice system works in our city and there is accountability and meaningful consequences for criminal behavior.”

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Bill ScottBrooke JenkinsCity HallCrimeLondon BreedNewsPolicePolitics & PolicySan Francisco District AttorneySFPDSheriff's Department