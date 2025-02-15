The NBA (kinda) returns to Roar-acle for one night

“Shaboozey just packed Pablo Schreiber” were not words I’d ever thought I’d hear in an NBA arena.

But then again the All-Star Celebrity Game is not an NBA game and Oakland Arena (previously known for its decade-long run as Roar-acle) has not technically been an NBA arena since the Warriors decamped for San Francisco’s Chase Center in 2019.

The roster for the two teams coached by Bay Area sports legends Barry Bonds and Jerry Rice featured the regular murderer’s row of B-list stars, TV actors, retired athletes, and musicians.

Then there were the gimmicks: The Ruffles four-point line, the “Crunch Time” point multiplier also sponsored by Ruffles, and an incident where the gorilla mascot walked influencer Kai Cenat into a sideline penalty box.