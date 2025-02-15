Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Business

The NBA (kinda) returns to Roar-acle for one night

Bay Area sports legends Barry Bonds and Jerry Rice put on their coaching caps to recreate the magic at Oakland Arena for the All-Star Celebrity Game.

People pose wearing a mask of Tucker Halpern’s face during the celebrity All-Star Weekend game at Oakland Arena in Oakland on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Noah Kahan and Kai Cenat are some of the biggest names on Team Bonds, along with assistant coach 2 Chainz. Bonds also has some athletic talent with a former NBA player in Baron Davis and a two-time WNBA All-Star in Allisha Gray.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Kevin Truong

“Shaboozey just packed Pablo Schreiber” were not words I’d ever thought I’d hear in an NBA arena. 

But then again the All-Star Celebrity Game is not an NBA game and Oakland Arena (previously known for its decade-long run as Roar-acle) has not technically been an NBA arena since the Warriors decamped for San Francisco’s Chase Center in 2019.

The roster for the two teams coached by Bay Area sports legends Barry Bonds and Jerry Rice featured the regular murderer’s row of B-list stars, TV actors, retired athletes, and musicians. 

Then there were the gimmicks: The Ruffles four-point line, the “Crunch Time” point multiplier also sponsored by Ruffles, and an incident where the gorilla mascot walked influencer Kai Cenat into a sideline penalty box.

If you cross your eyes enough or are inebriated enough to let the beer do it for you, the scene at the All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles was enough to provide an echo of what Oracle was like when it was pumping. 

The happy-to-be-there fans nearly filled up the inner bowl, the lights were bright, and a basketball-like game was being played out on the court. The biggest cheers were reserved for Chinese heartthrob Dylan Wang, whose Wang Gang fans were out in full force waving bright purple towels. 

The league has made a hover-hand embrace of Oakland a key part of its All-Star messaging, which lists the entirety of the Bay Area as its location. 

“I view the whole Bay Area as the home of the Warriors,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in an interview with The Standard’s Tim Kawakami last week. “Oakland remains part and parcel of the Warriors’ brand.”

The city is hosting a handful of the weekend’s events including the celebrity game, All-Star practices, and the HBCU Classic. Several community and volunteer events are also taking place in Oakland, and the expansion Valkyries WNBA team will be based out of the city. 

“Oakland remains part and parcel of the Warriors’ brand.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

It makes sense. Oakland and the wider East Bay are full of diehards that have followed the Warriors through years of utter suckage, the brief glorious moment of “We Believe,” and the golden dynasty ushered in by a skinny sharpshooter named Steph Curry. 

Plus, even the most hardhearted fan feels pity for a great sports city that has lost all three of its major professional teams over the past decade — while also facing a host of unrelated challenges.

Back at the arena, there were no late-game Klay Thompson heroics as Team Bonds swept to a relatively easy victory with the help of an MVP-winning performance by actor Rome Flynn. But based on the smiles from little kids milling around miming a crossover, Roar-acle was still able to win a few new fans.

A jumbotron rests at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
The Ruffles marketing team outdid itself at the All-Star Celebrity Game. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
People cheer for Dylan Wang during the celebrity All-Star Weekend game at Oakland Arena in Oakland on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Noah Kahan and Kai Cenat are some of the biggest names on Team Bonds, along with assistant coach 2 Chainz. Bonds also has some athletic talent with a former NBA player in Baron Davis and a two-time WNBA All-Star in Allisha Gray.
Hopefully these Dylan Wang fans had their cameras on when he scored his lone basket. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Los Angeles Sparks Rickea Jackson enters the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
Rickea Jackson of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks feels the love. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Shaboozey enters the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
Shaboozey makes his entrance with a big smile. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Children react to a celebrity coming to greet them during the celebrity All-Star Weekend game at Oakland Arena in Oakland on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Noah Kahan and Kai Cenat are some of the biggest names on Team Bonds, along with assistant coach 2 Chainz. Bonds also has some athletic talent with a former NBA player in Baron Davis and a two-time WNBA All-Star in Allisha Gray.
Children react to a celebrity coming to greet them. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows a large basketball arena during a game, with players on the court and a scoreboard above. The audience is seated around, under dim blue lighting.
Oakland Arena still looks like a NBA venue, but sadly this was not a NBA game. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Team Rice sits at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
Team Rice tries to stay dialed into the action on the floor. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Olympic silver medalist Shelby McEwen does a high jump at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
Olympic silver medalist high jumper Shelby McEwen shows off his ups. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Shaboozey sits at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
Shaboozey gets some much-needed rest on the bench. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
People participate in a game where a large head cut out is passed around during the celebrity All-Star Weekend game at Oakland Arena in Oakland on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Noah Kahan and Kai Cenat are some of the biggest names on Team Bonds, along with assistant coach 2 Chainz. Bonds also has some athletic talent with a former NBA player in Baron Davis and a two-time WNBA All-Star in Allisha Gray.
A large head cutout of 49ers legend Jerry Rice was passed around Oakland Arena Friday night. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Rome Flynn wins the MVP award at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted at Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) as part of the 2025 NBA All Start Weekend.
Rome Flynn had 22 points and took home the MVP award. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Kevin Truong can be reached at kevin@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BasketballBusinessNBAOaklandSports