“Calling Elon Musk a Nazi is not a stretch,” said Grubler, whose group Bad Taste for a Good Cause has performed inflammatory street actions since the 1990s. “He made two Nazi salutes. And there’s a coup going on. You have an unelected billionaire who has gained access to the United States Treasury, access to all our Social Security numbers and who’s outright deleting agencies. None of this is legal.”

Other protesters were there because Musk’s actions had stripped them of their livelihood. A woman who gave her name only as Jenn R. said she was among more than 1,500 people to have been furloughed and later laid off from her job at an education nonprofit that received funding from USAID, a government agency that provides development assistance and which has been the subject of DOGE-led funding freeze. “They got rid of 37% of the American staff,” she said.