20 extremely SF things to do this week, from Noise Pop to whatever a ‘Zuckerberg rave’ is

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Modern funk trailblazer DaM-FunK, who has collaborated with Tyler, the Creator, and Snoop Dogg, kicks off Noise Pop with a set at the natural history museum.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.
Enjoy a free evening of music, food, and dialogue with Afterthought, Kingmakers, and EPEC Conversations.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Take in discussions on topics as diverse as the art of gumbo, virtual gynecological exams, and the plight of sex workers in early 20th century SF.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.
SF’s version of SXSW features indie rock from Geographer, Parra for Cuva, DIIV, Soccer Mommy, Les Savy Fav, American Football, and more at venues across the city. To learn everything you need to know about this year’s festival, check out our guide to Noise Pop 2025.
- Website
- Schedule
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 20, to Sunday, March 2
- Address
- Various locations
Soak up hundreds of events across the Bay, including tastings, dinners, trivia nights, and demoes.
- Website
- Beer Week
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 21, to Sunday, March 2
- Address
- Various locations
Test your knowledge of tech, startups, and open source alongside fellow builders and investors at this quiz game sponsored by OpenAI, SignalFire, and LaunchDarkly.
- Website
- SignalFire Events
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Novela, 662 Mission St.
Top SF DJs — including Doc Martin, Marques Wyatt, and Galen — raise money with a show at The Great Northern.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Burridge, the deep house legend and founder of the All Day I Dream parties, plays the whole night through at Midway’s 888 Garage.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 21, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 888 Garage, 888 Marin St.
Dance late at this secret-location party featuring Spray, and bring your stamina, because doors open at 1 a.m.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 21, 1 a.m.
The Ministry of Quantum Existentialism takes you on a joyride through a psychedelic Sesame Street with aftercare at its speakeasy.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- 415 10th St.
The Fuzzy Place brings a gaggle of DJs, led by Chocolate Sushi, to this zany Zuckerberg-themed house at a weirdo art loft.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Register for address
Dancers and DJs deliver a nonstop night of performances at CounterPulse starting at 7 p.m., with an after-party at 9.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Address
- CounterPulse, 80 Turk St.
The smArt Collective and Vile.honey fill a gallery with visual art and a dance party, starting with a fashion show at 7 p.m.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 to 10 p.m.
Grey Area presents an all-day gallery showing and concert hosted by Gorillaz’s Del the Funky Homosapien.
- Website
- Method Made
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- 2675 Mission St.
Chinatown’s Chi Lounge hosts a steamy night of pole dancers and go-go, plus art and fashion vendors, with DJs celebrating non-nude sensuality.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Catch R&B performers and DJs, including Coca Kitty, Mayita, and Reina Sky, at web3 and AI community space Homebrew.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Homebrew, 1481 Folsom St.
Wear your tawdriest tutu and boogie as the Bad Asstronauts crew takes over F8 with house music of all disciplines, as a benefit for Burning Man.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- F8, 1192 Folsom St.
Local techno squad 2080 Society hosts a show by deep house star Borak, known from Lightining in a Bottle and Burning Man.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Join entrepreneurs, VCs, and builders for a 90-minute hike on one of SF’s gorgeous trails, while chatting about everything but work.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m.
AI artist and author K Allado-McDowell, who founded Google’s Artists + Machine Intelligence program, discusses the potential and challenges of using creative technology.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Cowell Theater, Pier 2