Culture

20 extremely SF things to do this week, from Noise Pop to whatever a ‘Zuckerberg rave’ is

Concerts, beer tastings, tech trivia, and a Generation Black Love party are some of our top picks for events.

A performer in a glittery red dress gestures on stage, surrounded by vibrant lights and intricate decorations in a lively, colorful setting.
Pixie Pop presents “Mystique,” a sexy variety show at Chi Lounge. | Source: Nick Ng
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

DaM-FunK at Cal Academy Nightlife

Modern funk trailblazer DaM-FunK, who has collaborated with Tyler, the Creator, and Snoop Dogg, kicks off Noise Pop with a set at the natural history museum.

A lively gathering in a dimly lit space with colorful lights. People are talking and holding drinks, creating a relaxed and social atmosphere.
Cal Academy Nightlife features a set from DaM-FunK. | Source: California Academy of Sciences
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
Cal Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Dr.
Generation Black Love party

Enjoy a free evening of music, food, and dialogue with Afterthought, Kingmakers, and EPEC Conversations.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Address
Bayview Opera House, 4705 3rd St.

Nerd Nite SF

Take in discussions on topics as diverse as the art of gumbo, virtual gynecological exams, and the plight of sex workers in early 20th century SF.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Address
Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.

Noise Pop Music Festival

SF’s version of SXSW features indie rock from Geographer, Parra for Cuva, DIIV, Soccer Mommy, Les Savy Fav, American Football, and more at venues across the city. To learn everything you need to know about this year’s festival, check out our guide to Noise Pop 2025.

A DJ performs on stage with red lasers shining above a dancing crowd, creating a vibrant, energetic atmosphere in a dimly lit venue.
Musicians flood the city with sounds, light, and vibes at Noise Pop. | Source: Theo Labrusciano-Carris
Website
Schedule
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 20, to Sunday, March 2
Address
Various locations

SF Beer Week

Soak up hundreds of events across the Bay, including tastings, dinners, trivia nights, and demoes.

Ten glasses of beer, each with different shades from light to dark, are lined up on a wooden counter against a dark background.
Get your brew on at Beer Week. | Source: The Standard
Website
Beer Week
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 21, to Sunday, March 2
Address
Various locations

Engineering trivia night

Test your knowledge of tech, startups, and open source alongside fellow builders and investors at this quiz game sponsored by OpenAI, SignalFire, and LaunchDarkly.

Website
SignalFire Events
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Novela, 662 Mission St.

Love for L.A. fire relief benefit

Top SF DJs — including Doc Martin, Marques Wyatt, and Galen — raise money with a show at The Great Northern.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
The Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

Lee Burridge (Open to Close)

Burridge, the deep house legend and founder of the All Day I Dream parties, plays the whole night through at Midway’s 888 Garage.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 21, 9 p.m.
Address
888 Garage, 888 Marin St.

Rinsed warehouse afters

Dance late at this secret-location party featuring Spray, and bring your stamina, because doors open at 1 a.m.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 21, 1 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Secret Surrealist Salon

The Ministry of Quantum Existentialism takes you on a joyride through a psychedelic Sesame Street with aftercare at its speakeasy.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
415 10th St.

Zuck Rave tech dance party

The Fuzzy Place brings a gaggle of DJs, led by Chocolate Sushi, to this zany Zuckerberg-themed house at a weirdo art loft.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Register for address

ROT performance marathon party

Dancers and DJs deliver a nonstop night of performances at CounterPulse starting at 7 p.m., with an after-party at 9.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Address
CounterPulse, 80 Turk St.

Happy Medium fashion and art show

The smArt Collective and Vile.honey fill a gallery with visual art and a dance party, starting with a fashion show at 7 p.m.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Math Day art and hip-hop show

Grey Area presents an all-day gallery showing and concert hosted by Gorillaz’s Del the Funky Homosapien.

Website
Method Made
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 12 to 6 p.m.
Address
2675 Mission St.

Pixie Pop ‘Mystique’ variety show

Chinatown’s Chi Lounge hosts a steamy night of pole dancers and go-go, plus art and fashion vendors, with DJs celebrating non-nude sensuality.

A woman in a colorful bikini performs an inverted pole dance move in a dimly lit venue with a red sign featuring Chinese characters.
"Mystique" features incredible athleticism from pole dancers, plus sizzling art. | Source: Helana Michelle
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
Chi Lounge, 818 Washington St.

Accler8 Slow Jam party

Catch R&B performers and DJs, including Coca Kitty, Mayita, and Reina Sky, at web3 and AI community space Homebrew.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
Homebrew, 1481 Folsom St.

Tutu Takeoff dance party

Wear your tawdriest tutu and boogie as the Bad Asstronauts crew takes over F8 with house music of all disciplines, as a benefit for Burning Man.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
F8, 1192 Folsom St.

2080 Society x Borak DJ party

Local techno squad 2080 Society hosts a show by deep house star Borak, known from Lightining in a Bottle and Burning Man.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Founder/techie hike

Join entrepreneurs, VCs, and builders for a 90-minute hike on one of SF’s gorgeous trails, while chatting about everything but work.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

On Neural Media: AI Art talk

AI artist and author K Allado-McDowell, who founded Google’s Artists + Machine Intelligence program, discusses the potential and challenges of using creative technology.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Cowell Theater, Pier 2

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

