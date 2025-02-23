Kawakami: Jimmy Butler could be the 2025 version of Andre Iguodala for the Warriors

Butler’s most important contributions have come during the Warriors’ weakest stretches — the minutes when Curry rests. On Sunday, the Warriors were +11 in the first half in the seven minutes that Curry sat, continuing a very significant trend since Butler’s arrival. Kerr has been pairing Butler with Draymond and Brandin Podziemski for most of these stints and they’ve been dominating teams with defense and heady offensive play. Passing and cutting. Rebounding and help defense. Getting to the foul line. Squeezing vulnerable teams to the breaking point.



The pressure has been switched around — instead of the Warriors fretting over every shot when Curry’s out and praying that they can maximize every second when he’s in, they’ve been able to relax and just play in the new rotation. Plus, as soon as Jonathan Kuming’s back from his ankle injury, they can move him into the minutes with Curry when Kerr has to rest Draymond, Butler, and Podziemski (which Curry has been basically carrying on his own).



“The game feels easier right now,” Kerr said. “Every play is not as crucial. When there’s consistency in the game, you can make a mistake and keep playing and not feel like, oh my god, we’ve got to flip things right now. I think the consistency of what we’re seeing defensively is setting the tone. …



“That group with Draymond, Jimmy, BP …. when Steph’s off the floor, their defensive rating’s just off the charts. We’re setting a great tone, and Jimmy, he makes sense when he’s out there. He gets to the line. He makes simple plays. He keeps the game under control for us. You can feel the difference, for sure.”