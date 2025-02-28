Drugs, alcohol, speeding all factors in deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, police say

The vehicle struck a tree in Piedmont early in the morning of Nov. 27 and erupted in flames. Soren Dixon, 19; Jack Nelson, 20; and Krysta Tsukahara, 19, died from asphyxia and smoke inhalation and were severely burned. Toxicology reports first reported by The Standard found that all three had cocaine in their systems and blood alcohol concentrations more than twice the legal limit. The deaths were ruled an accident.