Dixon; Jack Nelson, 20; and Krysta Tsukahara, 19, died Nov. 27 when the vehicle struck a tree and erupted in flames in Piedmont, a small city surrounded by Oakland.

The driver, 19-year-old Soren Dixon, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.195% — more than twice the legal limit for drivers over 21 and nearly 20 times the legal limit for drivers under 21, which is 0.01%.

Three college students who were killed last year in a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in the East Bay had blood alcohol concentrations more than twice the legal limit and cocaine in their systems, according to toxicology reports obtained by The Standard.

Nelson’s BAC was 0.168%, and Tsukahara’s was 0.028%, according to the reports. Cocaine was detected in the blood of all three victims, the reports show.

All three were severely burned and pronounced dead at the scene. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau determined the cause of death to be asphyxia and smoke inhalation and ruled the deaths an accident, according to autopsy reports obtained Wednesday. A fourth passenger survived the crash after being pulled from the Cybertruck by a motorist, police said.

When reached by The Standard, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Barclay said the agency’s investigation is “in its final stage of review.”

“When they are, we will be issuing a written press release,” the department said. “We won’t be making any further comments until that release is issued.”

The Piedmont Police Department did not answer questions about whether officials believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash. In a statement provided to The Standard on Wednesday, the department said preliminary reports from all agencies involved in the investigation are not complete.

The victims graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023 and were home for the Thanksgiving break at the time of the crash. Dixon was a student at the University of Southern California, Nelson was attending the University of Colorado Boulder, and Tsukahara was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

In a statement provided by the city, Dixon relatives said he had a “boundless enthusiasm for life,” was passionate about sports, and had a deep love for animals, especially his dog, Ruby.

“Soren lit up a room, made friends easily, smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued,” his family said.

Nelson’s family said he “cared deeply” for others, was “a loving and fiercely loyal friend,” and was guided by his faith.

“Jack will always be a part of our family,” relatives said in a statement. “While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him.”

Tsukashara’s family said she had a “kind and sensitive heart” and an “incredible eye for style and design.”