Food & Drink

SF’s biggest croissant costs $22, contains almost a pound of butter — and is incredible

Le Marais sells eight to 12 of the pastries each week. Finishing one requires several people.

A person holds an oversized croissant above a small blue cup of coffee on a white textured table, creating a playful contrast in size.
An espresso for size reference. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Le Marais owner Patrick Ascaso loves croissants — like, really, really loves them. So much so, in fact, that his bakery sells a giant, $22 croissant that must be ordered three business days in advance. By weight, one is equivalent to 10 normal-sized croissants. 

The highly Instagrammable pastry wasn’t something Ascaso ever intended to sell. He wanted to display a few on the counter of the bakery’s new Larkspur outpost, a way to catch customers’ eyes and draw attention to the regular au beurre croissants.

“The size represents my love of it,” Ascaso, 62, says. “I wasn’t thinking people would actually buy them.”

A croissant is cut in half, showing its flaky, golden-brown exterior and airy, layered interior, placed on a wooden board.
Baking one isn't hugely different from baking a regular croissant. The giant croissants just require some extra proofing. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard

Croissants always contain large quantities of butter, often 30% or more by weight. But the ones from Le Marais come in even higher: 40%. That means each giant croissant contains a staggering 400 grams of butter — nearly nine-tenths of a pound. Le Marais’ bakers, Ascaso says, use a mix of French and American butters, though he would not divulge the specifics of the fatty alchemy. He thinks his croissants strike the right balance between fat and flour, despite being on the more buttery end of the spectrum. 

“Some have an even higher butter content by percentage,” he says. “But I don’t digest them well.” 

Racks hold trays of golden croissants in a bakery. A person in a striped shirt stands nearby, with menus and pink flowers in the foreground.
The bakery sells about a dozen of the massive pastries each week. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
Aside from a longer proofing time — three to four hours, as opposed to two and a half for ordinary croissants — it’s not difficult to bake the big ones, he says. The croissant is the only oversize item on Le Marais’ menu, which Ascaso, a traditionalist who grew up in a suburb of Paris, doesn’t want to lard up with gimmicks and novelties.

“Our bakery is not trying to do the crazy stuff,” he says. “We’re very classy. The purpose wasn’t to try to be famous.” 

The Standard visited Le Marais’ Castro location — one of two in the city and four throughout the Bay Area — to see how the mammoth pastries stand up. What we found was an almost architectural pastry, with laminated crust giving way to a cavernous and intensely buttery interior.

It felt surreal to hold, as if breakfast had been enlarged by a laser in a sci-fi flick. Finishing one should not be attempted solo. In the end, the task required three hungry adults pulling the pastry apart over two sittings. But mon dieu! It is a supremely delicious, 10-out-of-10, no-notes treat.

A person is about to bite into an oversized croissant, holding it with both hands. Their hair is dark, and they have a smartwatch on their wrist.
Each croissant contains nearly a pound of butter, so we recommend splitting it with a friend or two. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard

Le Marais sells its regular croissants for $4.50 each or $28 for a dozen. So strictly speaking, the giant one represents a good value. The bakery sells between eight and 12 of them per week, mostly on weekends. 

“I have friends who use it for sandwiches the next day. Or they serve it at the table. It’s nice to pick at and shred,” Ascaso says. What does he put on his? Nothing, it turns out: “I’m a mature old person who just loves it the way it should be eaten.”

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

