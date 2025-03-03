CHP officials said a 26-year-old man had exited a Nissan Sentra that was pulled over to the right shoulder and was walking in the southbound traffic lanes when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.

The collision occurred around 12:09 a.m. on southbound I-280 just north of the Geneva Avenue on-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday after fatally striking a pedestrian on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, authorities said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics at approximately 12:25 a.m., Andrews said. His identity has not been revealed by the medical examiner office.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, a 33-year-old male, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail. The Highway Patrol did not provide the suspect’s name.