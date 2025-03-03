Ad for campaign membership
Drunk driver kills pedestrian in freeway crash, cops say

The image shows a highway with multiple lanes, featuring several cars moving along. There's an overpass above, carrying more vehicles in the opposite direction.
A collision that killed one occurred early Monday on southbound I-280 north of Geneva Avenue. | Source: Liz Hafalia/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
By George Kelly

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday after fatally striking a pedestrian on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 12:09 a.m. on southbound I-280 just north of the Geneva Avenue on-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews.

CHP officials said a 26-year-old man had exited a Nissan Sentra that was pulled over to the right shoulder and was walking in the southbound traffic lanes when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics at approximately 12:25 a.m., Andrews said. His identity has not been revealed by the medical examiner office.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, a 33-year-old male, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail. The Highway Patrol did not provide the suspect’s name.

Deputies closed all but one lane until 1:45 a.m. Monday.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

California Highway PatrolCrimeI-280Interstate 280NewsTrafficTraffic Deaths