Build your own 49ers: Can you assemble a winning roster for 2025?

Your task is relatively simple, but it won’t be easy. Unlike Lynch, you don’t have any NFL Combine press conference duties. But you do have a roster to build. Potential free-agent signees, selectable in drop-down menus at each open spot, have estimated cap hits. It’s your job to assemble a team whose sum of 2025 cap hits finishes not just under the absolute limit — but with some room to spare for 2026.

We’ve created a build-your-roster tool that’s primed for a 2025 run. With NFL free agency beginning next week and Lynch just recently discussing the 49ers’ desired foray into greater cost efficiency , it’s high time to get out your salary calculator.

Calling all Internet GMs: Think you can do a better job than Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch at running the 49ers? Here’s your chance.

Leaving carryover room is mandatory if we’re going to realistically simulate how the 49ers are operating in the offseason of quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s in line to sign the largest contract in franchise history.

Lombardi’s Build-Your-Own 49ers Roster

Hit the “Create a copy” button to start building your own 49ers roster.

In recent years, the 49ers have structured every big contract in a way that uses bonus prorations (available thanks to a handy NFL accounting rule) to push the majority of salary-cap impact into future years, when the cap is expected to be larger. (The cap is tied to annual skyrocketing league revenue; over just the past two years, the salary cap has grown by $54.4 million — or 24.1 percent.) This roster builder assumes the 49ers will continue employing this amortization technique, which is the NFL version of taking out a zero-interest loan.

That’s why you can use the roster builder to give Purdy a huge extension at a cap hit of only $15 million for 2025 (congratulations, you didn’t even have to negotiate!). But in doing so, you must simultaneously realize that all money the 49ers pay Purdy will have to eventually hit the salary cap — and backloading will cause it to hit in heavier doses over future years. Therefore, it’s vital to constantly budget for the future.

Key rule: Unused salary-cap space carries over from season to season. That’s why the 49ers don’t mind absorbing all of Deebo Samuel’s remaining $31.5 million cap hit to trade the receiver now. They’d have to pay exactly that much by 2026 regardless, and the cap money is all coming from one big, connected pool. That’s why this exercise asks you to leave at least $20 million of carryover cap space.

(That’s actually less room than the 49ers preserved in recent seasons. They ported a league-high $50 million from 2024 to 2025 after also leading the way with about $40 million carried over in each of the previous two cycles.)

If you cross under the $20 million threshold, cell C13 will turn red — and your 2025 49ers roster won’t qualify you for The Standard’s NFL Internet GM of the Year award.

You can win some recognition by building a good, cap-compliant roster with ample carryover space. Make sure to take a screenshot of your submission and send it via X to @LombardiHimself.

This 2025 build-your-roster features more optionality than ever before. On top of the ability to fill openings at every position with a wide range of free-agent signings or the 49ers’ pool of 11 draft picks, there are over 15 possible specialized player transaction options. These include cuts, trades, an extension for tight end George Kittle (which can save 2025 cap space thanks to the proration technique discussed above) and a restructure for linebacker Fred Warner (which can also save 2025 cap space).

One move has already been agreed to — the 49ers’ trade of Samuel to the Washington Commanders. That’s reflected in the roster builder. Consider it an example of how to execute a transaction: To cut or trade anyone else, adjust their cap hit using the corresponding guide and check the box at right to reduce the roster count.

The builder begins with 16 open spots on the 53-man roster and about $54 million of 2025 salary-cap space. Again, the goal is to fill up 53 spots with $20 million of cap space remaining so that your 49ers team is set up for a sustainable future.

This exercise should foster appreciation for the importance of the NFL Draft. The 49ers’ 11 picks are slated to total just $14.3 million of 2025 cap charges. Signing players in free agency is much more expensive — often exponentially so. The mock draft option at the bottom left gives you the chance to fill in names of specific draftees for your team.