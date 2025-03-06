“I want everyone to hear this,” Lurie wrote on X after the raid. “If you are selling drugs in this city, we are coming after you.”

The high-profile raid marked a major shift in how city agencies respond to the continually evolving open-air markets, one praised by Mayor Daniel Lurie and other officials as an important step toward dismantling the drug trade.

However, arrest data, obtained by The Standard through a public records request, show that suspected dealers made up a tiny fraction of those who were arrested during the night-time raid. When asked if it was prosecuting any suspects for drug dealing, the district attorney’s office provided just one name.

However, none of those three will be charged with dealing, according to the district attorney’s office. The office said it is prosecuting another suspect, Wyatt Johnson, who was also arrested at the scene, with possession of drugs and intent to sell. Johnson is in custody.

Of the 85 people arrested, three were detained on drug dealing charges; of those, two were booked into jail and one was cited and released at the scene, according to the police department. As of Wednesday morning, one of those people remained in custody, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

The majority of those arrested — 52 people — initially faced just one charge: loitering with the intent to commit a drug offense. The district attorney’s office said it is prosecuting 11 people with drug-related misdemeanors and two with felony and misdemeanor narcotics charges.

In total, police booked 29 people into jail on charges that included having outstanding warrants, loitering with intent to engage in drug activity, and drug possession. As of Wednesday, seven remained in jail.

Lurie’s spokesperson Charles Lutvak argued that the raid was successful in sending a message to drug users and dealers, citing an improvement in conditions around the park.



“With 85 people booked or cited on drug-related charges and significantly improved conditions on the ground in Jefferson Square Park, it is clear last week’s operation was successful,” Lutvak said in a statement. “We will bring this strategy anywhere in the city to send the message loud and clear: San Franciscans deserve safe, clean streets, and that’s what they are going to get in every neighborhood under this administration.”

Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, whose district includes the park, defended the police action, reasoning that residents have since reported a clear improvement in the neighborhood. He has advocated for a “drug market intervention strategy” to deploy more unarmed night ambassadors and fund job programs for those involved in the drug trade.

“Even one drug dealer off the street is a huge win,” Mahmood said.

However, critics question the operation’s cost and argue that arrests have merely shifted the illegal market around the city over the past year.

Residents in the Mission have reported an increase in drug activity that they say has taken a dramatic toll on businesses. Meanwhile, the jail population has steadily increased since 2023, and the DA’s office has reported that its prosecutors are at capacity. The number of fatal overdoses in the city has increased monthly, from 37 in October to 59 in January, according to preliminary data from the chief medical examiner.