Man shot after firing at cops, threatening neighbors in the Outer Sunset

When officers arrived and tried to contact the man, he discharged his firearm, prompting officers to return fire, police said. The man was hit by gunfire, and officers rendered aid.

In a statement hours later, the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a home on 41st Avenue between Lincoln Way and Irving Street at 4:23 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed man threatening neighbors.

A man was shot by police after allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun and then shooting at cops San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Multiple agencies are investigating what happened, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the police department’s Investigative Services Detail and Internal Affairs Division, and the city’s Department of Police Accountability.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics helped the man at the scene, and ambulance took him to a trauma hospital for what police described as treatment of non-life-threatening injury.

Police described the incident as isolated and said it poses no ongoing threat to the public. As part of the department’s transparency protocols, a town hall meeting about the shooting will be held within 10 days.

Saturday’s shooting comes just over five weeks after San Francisco police fatally shot a suspect in a standoff after a Jan. 27 streetside shooting at Ninth and Mission streets.

About five weeks before that, police fatally shot a man working as an armed Dior security guard who had crashed into two pedestrians and a cyclist hours earlier near Union Square. Video released by police in a town hall meeting showed six officers firing their weapons in the fatal confrontation outside a storefront