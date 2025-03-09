Skip to main content
Man shot after firing at cops, threatening neighbors in the Outer Sunset

Cops say they shot a man who fired at them after waving a gun around in the city's west side.

The broad-daylight shooting left the man hospitalized with what police described as injuries that were not life-threatening. | Source: Adobe Stock
By George Kelly

A man was shot by police after allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun and then shooting at cops San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

In a statement hours later, the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a home on 41st Avenue between Lincoln Way and Irving Street at 4:23 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed man threatening neighbors.

When officers arrived and tried to contact the man, he discharged his firearm, prompting officers to return fire, police said. The man was hit by gunfire, and officers rendered aid.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics helped the man at the scene, and ambulance took him to a trauma hospital for what police described as treatment of non-life-threatening injury.

Multiple agencies are investigating what happened, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the police department’s Investigative Services Detail and Internal Affairs Division, and the city’s Department of Police Accountability. 

Police described the incident as isolated and said it poses no ongoing threat to the public. As part of the department’s transparency protocols, a town hall meeting about the shooting will be held within 10 days. 

Saturday’s shooting comes just over five weeks after San Francisco police fatally shot a suspect in a standoff after a Jan. 27 streetside shooting at Ninth and Mission streets.

About five weeks before that, police fatally shot a man working as an armed Dior security guard who had crashed into two pedestrians and a cyclist hours earlier near Union Square. Video released by police in a town hall meeting showed six officers firing their weapons in the fatal confrontation outside a storefront

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting this weekend to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

