At about 11:55 p.m., patrol officers encountered a man matching the suspect’s description on Willow Street. The man, later identified as Lopez, was in possession of a black-and-red scooter. The officers stopped their vehicle to talk to Lopez, who took off running, according to Im.

In the videos, the officer who was riding in the passenger seat exits the vehicle and runs after Lopez, yelling at him to “stop.” As officers command him to “stop” a second time, Lopez fires his weapon. After Lopez points his gun a second time, an officer fires his gun three times.