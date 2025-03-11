It’s a ‘no’ from Joey Bosa. Where will the 49ers turn next to aid a thinning D-line?

Bosa is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and the nearby Miami Dolphins also pursued him with a closing offer short of $8 million. His father, John Bosa, played for Miami in the late 1980s. It was thought that surely one family connection would win the older Bosa brother over, but he’s instead joining forces with MVP quarterback Josh Allen — who was, ironically, a 49ers fan growing up in the San Joaquin Valley — on the Bills.

In a shocking turn, the elder Bosa reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract worth $12.6 million guaranteed with incentives reaching to $15.6 million — out of reach for a 49ers team that’s been ferociously reining in costs this offseason. The 49ers’ offer to the 29-year-old edge rusher, who has missed 23 games over the past three seasons due to injury, reportedly didn’t exceed $10 million.

Joey Bosa will not be joining his brother, Nick Bosa, with the 49ers.

So with Joey Bosa not coming aboard, the 49ers have only three defensive ends — Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Sam Okuayinonu — who played significant snaps last season under contract. They also only have four rotation-level defensive tackles — Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson, and Kalia Davis — on the 90-man roster. The roster doesn’t feature a single premium player at that important position.

The 49ers’ state of limbo, ushered in by Monday’s mass of exodus of talent , continued and even intensified along the defensive line Tuesday. The team released 32-year-old edge rusher Leonard Floyd in the afternoon, a move which saved them about $8 million.

Be the first to know when we publish a story about the Warriors, Giants, 49ers, and more.

They’ll need to add numerous defensive linemen at both positions to field a competent team. The good news is that the NFL Draft seems to feature a particularly strong crop of D-linemen and the 49ers have 11 picks. On Tuesday, the NFL officially awarded the 49ers four compensatory picks — a third-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and two seventh-rounders.

The cuts of the 240-pound Floyd and defensive tackle Maliek Collins this week were presumably part of the 49ers’ desire to improve their run defense, which languished at No. 29 in expected points added (EPA) in 2024. Only Nick Bosa scored positively against the run, indicated by his lone shading in blue below.

They did add at other positions on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown.

Ultimately, the draft won’t be enough for the 49ers. They’ll need to also add D-linemen through free agency. Perhaps Wednesday’s start of the new league year, when veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson will officially become available, marks a good time for the 49ers to hit signing success.

New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wants sturdier linemen who can help rectify this issue. The 49ers tried with Joey Bosa, who would’ve fit that bill, but he ended up fitting the Buffalo Bills instead.

WR Demarcus Robinson

The veteran wideout, 30, is coming off his most productive season. The 49ers signed Robinson, who caught 31 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams, to a two-year deal worth up to $9.5 million.

He even played at the ‘X’ receiver position, which can theoretically help the 49ers fill in for Brandon Aiyuk, who’s rehabbing from ACL and MCL tears and may not be full-go at the beginning of the season.

But there’s a catch: Robinson was arrested last November and later charged with misdemeanor DUI after officers, according to the AP, “observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph on the 101 freeway in the western San Fernando Valley, a few miles from the Rams’ training complex.”

The Rams were concerned enough with potential NFL discipline against Robinson that they chose not to re-sign the receiver.

“He does have some things that he’s gotta work through legally [this] offseason that could prevent play time in the future, so that’s the reality,” Rams general manger Les Snead said of Robinson last week. “We appreciate what he’s done.”

Perhaps the 49ers have more insight into the possible league discipline facing Robinson, or perhaps the uncertainty suggests they’re not finished adding at receiver.