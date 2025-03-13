Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

SF tow truck company owner accused of burning competitors’ trucks

Jose Vicente Badillo, already facing federal charges for fraud and money laundering, is indicted for conspiracy to commit arson.

An FBI agent wearing gloves examines items in the open back of a black "Specialty Towing" truck parked on a street next to white and green buildings.
Specialty Towing’s owner is facing new charges for allegedly directing others to burn competitors’ trucks. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
By Garrett Leahy

The owner of a San Francisco tow truck company who is facing federal charges of fraud and money laundering has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit arson after allegedly orchestrating the torching of competitors’ tow trucks last year throughout the Bay Area, federal prosecutors announced.

Jose Vicente Badillo, 29, made his initial federal court appearance Thursday, following an indictment that was unsealed earlier in the day.

Prosecutors allege Badillo conspired to set fire to at least six tow trucks on four occasions between April and October 2023. The fires destroyed or damaged two trucks April 4 in San Francisco, one April 29 in San Francisco, one July 25 in East Palo Alto, and two Oct. 3 in San Francisco.

According to the indictment, Badillo allegedly directed others to torch the vehicles to boost business for his companies — Auto Towing and Specialty Towing — by crippling competitors and retaliating against them for perceived wrongs.

Badillo and his partner, Jessica Elizabeth Najarro, were arrested and charged in 2024 with conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire fraud in connection with two schemes to defraud auto insurance companies. The FBI in August raided Badillo’s office on Oakdale Avenue.

In this image, FBI agents, identified by jackets and a shirt, work around a pickup truck. They wear masks and gloves, handling a grey box, with another person nearby.
FBI agents raid Specialty Towing's offices in August. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

Federal prosecutors said he and Najarro purchased a wrecked car, then cashed a $34,000 insurance check for it after falsely claiming they were in an accident.

In a second indictment that month, Badillo was accused of loading a vehicle carrier with four cars and purposefully driving them off the road in August 2019 in San Mateo County. After he reported the supposed accident to his insurance company, he and three co-conspirators made false or misleading statements to a company representative.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

The insurance company denied Badillo’s claim as fraudulent but paid one of his towing companies $5,210 for recovering, towing, and storing the vehicles involved.

Related

a yellow tow truck attempts to tow a silver sedan
Everything we know about that viral tow truck video as police launch investigation
An FBI agent wearing gloves examines items in the open back of a black "Specialty Towing" truck parked on a street next to white and green buildings.
Tow truck owner wrecked cars for insurance cash, Feds say as more charges filed
An FBI agent wearing gloves examines items in the open back of a black "Specialty Towing" truck parked on a street next to white and green buildings.
Infamous SF towing company owners charged with money laundering, fraud by Feds

In February 2024, City Attorney David Chiu suspended Auto Towing and two other towing companies run by Badillo from doing business with the city. Chiu alleged that Auto Towing had illegally towed cars from a private commercial parking lot, limited the times vehicles could be retrieved, and pressured owners to pay in cash.

An employee who answered the phone for Auto Towing and Specialty Towing on Thursday claimed Badillo no longer owns either company. The employee, who declined to identify themself, said the companies have new owners but would not share their identities.

Badillo is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on the new charges March 20.

If convicted on the arson conspiracy charge, Badillo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CarsFBIFederal CourtNewsSFPD