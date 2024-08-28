Badillo and his partner, Jessica Elizabeth Najarro, were arrested and charged with money laundering and fraud earlier this month after federal prosecutors said they purchased a wrecked car and then cashed a $34,000 insurance check for it after falsely claiming they were in an accident. The couple owns and operates multiple tow truck companies in San Francisco, including Specialty Towing.

In a federal grand jury indictment returned Aug. 20, Jose Vicente Badillo, 28, Kirill Afanasyev, 36, Jason Naraja, 37, and Jaime Respicio, 38, were charged with conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire fraud in connection with two schemes to defraud auto insurance companies, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The owner of an infamous San Francisco tow truck company is facing new charges after authorities say he intentionally wrecked cars to cash in on insurance money.

The new indictment alleges that Badillo loaded a vehicle carrier with four cars and purposefully drove them off the road in San Mateo County in August 2019. After Badillo reported the supposed accident to his insurance company, he, Afanasyev, and Naraja made false or misleading statements to a representative of the company, according to the indictment.

The insurance company ultimately denied Badillo’s claim as fraudulent but still paid one of his towing companies $5,210 for recovering, towing, and storing the vehicles involved.

As part of a second scheme, Afanasyev, Badillo, and Respicio are accused of submitting a fraudulent insurance claim on a wrecked car that Afanasyev purchased in May 2019. The indictment alleges that the car was not drivable when Afanasyev bought it. Respicio then obtained an insurance policy for the vehicle before Afanasyev, posing as Respicio, falsely reported to the insurance company in August 2019 that Respicio had been in a single-car accident, authorities said. Badillo is alleged to have falsely documented that his company towed the car after the fake accident.

The insurance company ultimately approved the claim and sent Respicio a check for $47,856.34, according to the indictment.

Naraja and Respicio were arrested in Hayward and Pleasant Hill, respectively, on Tuesday and released on $50,000 bonds after appearing in court on Wednesday. Afanasyev is due in court for his initial appearance and arraignment on Sept. 9.

Badillo is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment in both cases on Friday, officials said.

In February, City Attorney David Chiu suspended Speciality Towing and several affiliated companies from bidding on or receiving city contracts, accusing them of illegally towing cars from private lots and pressuring owners to pay in cash.