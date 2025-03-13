It didn’t last forever. Facing bankruptcy by 2017, McLean sold to Colorado-based New Belgium and went on to co-found Alameda malt producer Admiral Maltings . New Belgium was later absorbed into Little Lion Beverages, which is, in turn, part of the Japanese brewing giant Kirin. As San Francisco’s beer industry entered a period of contraction , Magnolia settled into a complacent middle age, a craft brewery no more. New Belgium went on to open another, decidedly cavernous outpost in Mission Bay that closed in 2024 .

Now once again under local ownership, Magnolia has returned with a full liquor license and a menu of upscale pub fare like $9 sausage plates, $11 servings of roasted fennel with capers and lemon, and $14 double smashburgers topped with salsa fresca. The Summer of Love-themed cocktails ($12 to $14) are more than respectable, the standout being the bright, lavender-forward “LSD (Lemon Safe Daiquiri).” But people go to Magnolia for the beer, and the team plans to keep on delivering, paying homage to old favorites like Kalifornia Kolsch while releasing original, contemporary beers, including a forthcoming hazy IPA.