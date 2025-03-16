Photos: Selena lookalikes pay homage to the Tejano Queen

Selena fans brought their best “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” for San Francisco’s latest celebrity lookalike contest — this one a tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

Contestants took to the stage at Bissap Baobab in the Mission District on Saturday in dazzling bustiers, white button-down shirts, and red lipstick to vie for the $200 prize to the most convincing Selena Quintanilla doppelganger.