Photos: Selena lookalikes pay homage to the Tejano Queen

Selena fans brought their best “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” for San Francisco’s latest celebrity lookalike contest — this one a tribute to the Queen of Tejano.
Contestants took to the stage at Bissap Baobab in the Mission District on Saturday in dazzling bustiers, white button-down shirts, and red lipstick to vie for the $200 prize to the most convincing Selena Quintanilla doppelganger.
Lili Bernardo ultimately took the crown — but it was a tough contest full of dead ringers.
“The event was a hit,” said Luis Quiroz, who organized the competition for impresario collective Mission Loteria, which supports Latino businesses with cultural gatherings in and around the Mission.
The event kicked off at Dolores Park, where several dozen attendees showed up, but had to relocate to Bissap Baobab because of permitting issues.
The celebration concluded with a Selena bar crawl set to a soundtrack of the late pop star’s music and themed cocktails and mocktails at various restaurants and watering holes along Mission Street.
“The bars and restaurants were enthusiastic about partnering with us,” Quiroz said, “creating drink specials and playlists to keep the Selena vibe alive.”