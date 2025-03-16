Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: Selena lookalikes pay homage to the Tejano Queen

The city's latest celebrity doppelganger contest was a tribute to the late Latin pop star.

A woman with dark hair poses confidently with hands on her head. She's wearing a tied white shirt and jeans. A colorful, abstract background is behind her.
Contestant Mikayla Campos strikes a fierce pose in her bid for the $200 grand prize. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Selena fans brought their best “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” for San Francisco’s latest celebrity lookalike contest — this one a tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

Contestants took to the stage at Bissap Baobab in the Mission District on Saturday in dazzling bustiers, white button-down shirts, and red lipstick to vie for the $200 prize to the most convincing Selena Quintanilla doppelganger.

Lili Bernardo ultimately took the crown — but it was a tough contest full of dead ringers.

A woman in a white blouse and jeans joyfully dances, surrounded by festively lit, colorful lights. She's smiling brightly, with others blurred in the background.
Scores of attendees danced and lip-synced in a dynamic homage to the late, great pop star. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard
A young child stands against a deep red backdrop, wearing a sparkly, maroon outfit. They gaze upward, with one hand on their chest, on a green surface.
One of the youngest lookalikes donned a sparkly jumpsuit. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard
Three people in a row hold hands. One wears a red vest, the second a white tied shirt with jeans, and the third a purple sequined outfit.
Contestants channeled the iconic queen of Tejano music with jeans, white shirts, and bare midriffs. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard

“The event was a hit,” said Luis Quiroz, who organized the competition for impresario collective Mission Loteria, which supports Latino businesses with cultural gatherings in and around the Mission.

The event kicked off at Dolores Park, where several dozen attendees showed up, but had to relocate to Bissap Baobab because of permitting issues.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

The celebration concluded with a Selena bar crawl set to a soundtrack of the late pop star’s music and themed cocktails and mocktails at various restaurants and watering holes along Mission Street.

“The bars and restaurants were enthusiastic about partnering with us,” Quiroz said, “creating drink specials and playlists to keep the Selena vibe alive.”

In a dimly lit room, a person in a white shirt and red vest dances energetically. A crowd watches, and some individuals are seated or standing in the background.
The event was hosted by Mission Loteria, which hosts cultural gatherings in and around the city's Mission District to promote local Latino businesses. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard
A woman with long dark hair stands confidently, wearing a white crop top and jeans. She's posing with hands on her hips against a colorful, artistic backdrop.
Contestant Lupita Loeza strikes a Selena-esque pose. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard
A joyful woman hugs a man tightly while holding a large, blank check. They're surrounded by happy onlookers in a warmly lit room with string lights above.
Winner Lili Bernanrdo hugs her boyfriend Julen Chavarría with her big check. | Source: Alexa Treviño for The Standard

Filed Under

CultureDolores ParkeventsMission DistrictMusicParks