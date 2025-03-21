Masmej is part of a growing cohort of San Franciscans who have essentially quit using Uber — barring exorbitantly long Waymo wait times or a required trip to the airport. (Waymo does not currently have a permit to operate rides there.)

“It’s a delightful part of the day,” said Masmej, who clambers into the plush Jaguar SUV, reclines the passenger seat, and blasts earsplitting dance music for his 15-minute commute. “You regain your freedom.”

A little after 9 a.m. every weekday, crypto entrepreneur Alex Masmej orders a Waymo to shuttle him from his home in Hayes Valley to a coworking space in the Presidio.

“The change in San Francisco has been dramatic,” Lyft CEO David Risher wrote last month in a blog post . “I can’t go two blocks without seeing a self-driving car.”

Since Waymo opened its service to the general public last summer, San Franciscans have watched the robotaxi’s signature silhouette become a regular part of life. As more than 300 cars in its fleet trundle up the steep incline of Telegraph Hill and along the boulevards of Outer Sunset, Waymo appears to be on an inevitable road to domination.

His Waymo account recently ticked past 620 rides, including more than 1,600 miles traveled and 9,000 minutes spent in the vehicles. Masmej believes San Francisco is well on its way to becoming a total robotaxi town.

“Uber’s product is getting eaten by Waymo,” said a former Uber product executive who left after the company went public in 2019. “The thing Uber did to everyone else, Waymo is doing to them now.”

Just as San Francisco functioned as ground zero for the rideshare revolution in the 2010s, the quick adoption of robotaxis gives the impression that the city is a bellwether for another full-scale infrastructure transformation — one that won’t end well for the harbinger of the last paradigm shift.

But that doesn’t mean Uber is safe, because beyond Waymo looms another threat to its business model — in the form of Elon Musk.

Kalanick’s predictions are not quite how industry experts see things playing out, however. Thanks to its big head start, Uber’s ubiquity means it may be the network that Waymo can’t live without. The flexible, low-overhead model in which drivers own their own cars makes it more attractive as a partner than as a competitor, especially at times of peak demand.

“The entity that’s in first, then rolls out a ride-sharing network that is far cheaper or far higher-quality than Uber’s, then Uber is no longer a thing,” added Kalanick.

That’s what Travis Kalanick, Uber’s cofounder and former CEO, predicted would be the case if the company didn’t win the robotaxi race. In a 2016 interview , Kalanick said that if Uber didn’t have an autonomous vehicle before its competitors, “then the future passes us by basically, in a very expeditious and efficient way.”

The master network

But data released in December appeared to show Waymo rapidly chipping away at the market shares of Uber and Lyft. When Waymo launched in 2023, Uber and Lyft had San Francisco market shares of 66% and 34%, respectively, according to YipitData, which uses customer receipts for its estimates. Fifteen months later, at the end of 2024, Waymo was at 22% — the same as Lyft — with Uber at 55%.

“That’s more than the entire population of San Francisco using our platform — at the same time,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote on X . Put another way, Uber makes 1,000 times the trips Waymo makes every week.

Uber is operating at a scale so large that at one point in December, there were 1 million trips happening through its platform simultaneously.

Still, Uber is the dominant rideshare player in the U.S., and globally. In 2024, Uber had $9.8 billion in net income — a four times increase from the previous year — while Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has guzzled more than $11 billion from investors, with no profits in sight.

Uber once had ambitions to be the star of the robotaxi revolution. The company spent billions to outmaneuver its bitter rival Google and its Waymo self-driving car unit. Google sued in response, alleging that Waymo cofounder Anthony Levandowski stole trade secrets before selling his startup to Uber, leading to a $245 million settlement and his criminal conviction.

All that makes Uber “an ideal partner” for an autonomous car service in the early stages of building out its consumer base, Giarelli said.

Instead of just a high-tech taxi service, Uber should be understood as a sophisticated system that can predict demand to boost utilization and profit from its fleet, he said. Uber is a “master network” able to move people and products around in the most efficient way possible, Giarelli said, while Waymo is essentially self-driving technology bolted onto a consumer app.

“People are looking at San Francisco, and they’re extrapolating it across the globe,” said Mark Giarelli, an equity analyst at Morningstar who is keeping a close eye on the experiments Waymo is conducting in U.S. cities. “That’s probably not the correct way to look at it.”

The consensus is largely that the myopic view from tech-obsessed San Francisco is not representative of the big picture.

“You can’t simply model San Francisco and the spotty data that exists for it and assume that it magically rolls out throughout the U.S. and that Uber’s roadkill,” said Scott Devitt, an equity analyst at Wedbush Securities.

An Uber spokesperson said year-over-year gross bookings in San Francisco have been consistent for several quarters. Lyft’s Risher said on X in December that San Francisco continues to be a growing market for rideshare. Within Waymo’s operating zone, Risher said, Lyft’s market share remained consistent in 2023 and 2024, according to a validated external data source.

Uber, Lyft, and independent rideshare industry analysts dispute these percentages, which factor in only the rides within Waymo’s SF operating zone, thus excluding highways and trips to and from the airport.

Waymo has recognized this too. As the robotaxi company has probed entry into various U.S. markets, Uber has been a major beneficiary. Although Waymos are available exclusively through the Waymo One app in San Francisco and Los Angeles, they are only available through Uber in Austin and, soon, Atlanta. In Phoenix, the market where Waymo first launched publicly, users can order the robotaxis through both the Waymo One and the Uber apps.

Were Waymo to forego the benefits of cooperation and seek to compete with Uber head-to-head everywhere, it would face two major disadvantages in the matters of how much it costs to add cars to its network and who bears those costs.

Estimates peg the cost of a single Waymo, a Jaguar iPace outfitted with an array of high-tech sensors and cameras, at as much as $200,000. Waymo owns all the vehicles in its fleet itself, regardless of whether they’re out on the street ferrying passengers or sitting idle in a company-leased parking lot.

Uber, meanwhile, requires its drivers to own or lease their own vehicles, typically Toyota Priuses or other economy cars, and it only pays drivers when they’re carrying passengers.