Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

Spring training slugger Jerar Encarnacion will begin Giants’ season on the injured list

The team's choice for designated hitter hit .302 with 14 RBIs this spring. His place in the lineup may be filled by a rotating cast.

A baseball player in a black and orange Giants uniform walks on the field, holding a bat. He's wearing a helmet, gloves, and a yellow arm sleeve.
The Giants hope Jerar Encarnacion doesn’t have to miss more than the 4-5 weeks they’re expecting now. | Source: Brandon Sloter/Getty Images
By John Shea

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Sometimes Opening Day rosters decide themselves. A tight back here, a broken bone there. An option here, a reassignment there. Next thing you know, you have 26 players in place.

The Giants broke camp in Arizona on Saturday with some roster clarity but also with bad news from the trainers’ room: Designated hitter Jerar Encarnacion was diagnosed with a fractured left hand, the result of jamming his ring finger on a play in right field, and will open the season on the injured list.

“Four or five weeks,” Encarnacion said when asked how much time he was told he’ll miss.

It’s a major blow to the offense that could have used the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder’s power bat — especially after his impressive training camp in which he hit .302 and led the Giants with seven doubles and 14 RBIs in 20 games.

Related

A person is wearing a black baseball jersey with orange details and a headband featuring a logo. The expression appears thoughtful or focused.
Health of Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee and Jerar Encarnacion is uncertain leading into Opening Day
A man triumphantly holds a trophy in rainy weather, surrounded by smiling people, including children and someone holding a Venezuelan flag.
Giants heroes from the championship era are mentoring a new second baseman
Two men in a dugout are talking casually. One is seated, wearing a gray jacket, and the other, standing, wears a black "Giants Baseball" shirt and cap.
Buster Posey has yet to talk extension for manager Bob Melvin, but key Giants want it done

Encarnacion said he was told it’s a hairline fracture. Asked if surgery is possible, manager Bob Melvin said, “I think anything is on the table.”

Are the Warriors playoff bound?

Be the first to know when we publish a story about the Warriors, Giants, 49ers, and more.

Melvin mentioned Luis Matos and Wilmer Flores as possible DH candidates. Both had been serving in platoon roles, Matos in right field with Mike Yastrzemski and Flores at first base with LaMonte Wade Jr. Other options are expected to emerge.

”We could spread it around. … It may be as easy as playing the hot hand,” Melvin said.

The news is better for center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who has been shelved the past week with back spasms. He returned to the field Saturday to work out and do some baseball activity and afterward said he’ll play Sunday night when the Giants face their Triple-A team in Sacramento.

“If everything goes well tomorrow and in the Tiger series, I think there’s a good chance he could start in Cincinnati,” Melvin said of the Giants’ season-opening series. “I’m not guaranteeing anything. He has to get through these games and be physically well.”

Meanwhile, lefty Kyle Harrison was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, a move that officially trimmed the competition for the final rotation spot to Hayden Birdsong and Landen Roupp, though both could make the roster if one is moved to long relief.

With Roupp’s experience in the bullpen last season, he could make an easy transition to a relief role with Birdsong (who has enjoyed an exceptional spring) sticking as the No. 5 starter. However, Roupp will start for the Giants Sunday in Sacramento while Birdsong is scheduled to be the first reliever.

Harrison, the pride of Concord’s De La Salle High School, is the odd man out, but it’s no surprise because he was behind the others’ progressions throughout camp. He spent the offseason rehabbing his shoulder, had to overcome an illness that left him more than 10 pounds lighter early in camp, and didn’t have much zip on his fastball until his latest outing.

“When you talk about the competition for the five spot, he was never really in it based on the starting point and where he is right now,” Melvin said. “We need to get him up to speed, get him more innings and get him stretched out longer in games. It was always more between Roupp and Birdsong.”

Pitcher Keaton Winn also was optioned, and Joey Lucchesi was reassigned to minor-league camp. Lucchesi’s absence means the Giants will have just one lefty in the bullpen, Erik Miller, a decision management is comfortable with because of the right-handed relievers’ success rate against left-handed batters.

In the Giants’ final Arizona-based exhibition, a 7-7 tie with the Diamondbacks, Justin Verlander pitched his final tuneup and coughed up five runs on nine hits in five innings. While it was his worst outing of camp, the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer had reasons to feel encouraged entering the season.

“I’m healthy,” Verlander said. “That was the biggest thing I wanted coming out of this. I thought the stuff has been kind of trending in the right direction. I thought today was another step in the right direction. I was a little erratic, though, and probably threw a couple of pitches in situations I shouldn’t have. But I felt pretty good about another step forward, health- and movement-wise.”

The Giants finished the Cactus League 19-6-4, the best record in the majors, and have three exhibitions remaining before Opening Day on Sunday at Sacramento, and Monday and Tuesday against the Tigers at Oracle Park.

John Shea can be reached at jshea@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BaseballSan Francisco GiantsSportsSports