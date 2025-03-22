Smyth and Hamer, who became friends while working at Atlanta-based supply-chain startup Stord , are building a tablet app company meant to replace the paper manuals that document packing instructions. While the two were working on a months-long project for Stord at a Connecticut warehouse, they saw how much warehouse workers struggled to meet the specific packing requirements from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.

“There are hundreds of retailers out there, and they all have different requirements,” says Smyth. “It’s really painful for these workers to follow.” The instruction manuals, which often stretch to hundreds of pages, specify how workers should pack products and where exactly to put the label. If any part of the packing is done wrong, warehouses are issued hefty fines by retailers that can go into the six figures.