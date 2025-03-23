Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

‘It’s electric’: Oakland Roots bring the Coliseum to life for season opener

The soccer team may have lost the match to San Antonio, but they won the hearts of thousands of fans in the East Bay.

A stadium lit up with fireworks in the night sky, with a crowd of spectators around a soccer field, creating a festive atmosphere.
Fireworks lit up the sky over the Coliseum after the Oakland Roots season home opener. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
By Jungho Kim and Jennifer Wadsworth

The Oakland Roots may have lost their season opener, but they brought the Coliseum roaring back to life with a sold-out crowd celebrating the team’s new chapter at the former home of the A’s and Raiders.

Nearly 27,000 people bought tickets to the Saturday night game — record attendance for the United Soccer League team — that featured a halftime show by Too $hort and ended in a 2-1 loss against San Antonio FC.

The audience included a vocal contingent of longtime Roots supporters who used to watch the team at Laney College and CSU East Bay. There were also plenty of new fans, some of whom told on themselves by cheering for the Texan opponents when they scored the first goal — likely confusing the black San Antonio jerseys with the traditional mosaic pattern of the home team. On Saturday, the Roots donned their alternate white-and-green jerseys, an homage to the Oakland A’s.

A person in a black mask and hoodie plays a drum in a lively crowd, holding flags. They're in a stadium with lights above, surrounded by cheering fans.
A member of the Los Roots fan group wears a luchador mask. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A soccer player in a white and green jersey skillfully kicks a ball mid-air, while another player in black defends. The crowd watches from the stands.
Camden Riley defends against San Antonio FC. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person in vibrant, feathered regalia dances energetically on a grass field, surrounded by a cheering crowd in the background.
A First Nations dancer performs before the Oakland Roots home opener. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

The signature sound of drumming from the fan group Los Roots resonated throughout the concrete stadium, punctuating the raucous cheers and jeers from the crowd. The wave even made a brief appearance.

“It’s electric,” Los Roots founder Jorge Bejarano said of the overall vibe. “We’ve seen it before. We’ve seen it for the A’s, and we’ve seen it for the Raiders.”

As he embarks on his fourth season of cheering on the Roots, he said he wasn’t surprised to see how many people showed up to celebrate their hometown pride.

A man and four children are sitting in a stadium. The man smiles and holds a drink, while one child waves. The background shows a full audience.
Roots fans wait for the start of the game. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
Two people in denim jackets enthusiastically pose with arms raised in a lively crowd. One holds a can, while others smile in the background.
Fans dance during Too $hort’s halftime performance. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A group of excited fans is cheering energetically at an event. One person in a tan hoodie is pointing upwards, while others are raising their hands and shouting.
Fans celebrate a goal. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

“I believe in Oakland, first of all, and Oakland has always shown — even when the Raiders have been 0-13 — we still packed this place up,” Bejarano said. “It’s not really only about winning for Oakland, we haven’t had a lot of winning teams, but it’s about the people in Oakland who bring that energy.”

Michael Bautista, a 16-year-old who plays on the MLS Next youth league, knew he couldn’t miss this weekend’s game. He was first introduced to the Roots when his uncle volunteered for the team, and has come to games regularly with his family ever since.

“I used to go to many Oakland A’s games, Raiders, and Golden State Warriors games and they all left,” he said. “So we have like no team apart from Oakland Roots. Losing our teams is one thing, but also having a team in the sports which I love and I play personally is really comforting for myself. Oakland, for me it’s home and being able to share that with others, it’s just a good feeling.”

A stadium scoreboard shows &quot;MATCH DAY&quot; with two team logos, a score of 0-0, and a time of 4:01. It mentions a match at 7:00 PM PT in Oakland, CA.
The scoreboard overlooks a stadium that was packed every except the upper rows. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A group of cheerleaders is performing on a field, wearing blue and purple uniforms marked &quot;CHS,&quot; and one in green and yellow. A crowd watches in the background.
The Castlemont High School Knights Cheer Team show some hometown pride. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person with tattoos on their arms and wearing a backward cap holds their hands to their mouth as if shouting, with a green and yellow scarf around their neck.
An Oakland Roots fan cheers for the team. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

As a soccer fan, he said he’s excited to see his favorite sport get more love in the Bay Area.

“Being able to have a team here in the Bay Area gave me the hope I needed when I was younger,” Michael said, “to believe in myself and believe that I can make it into a pro league.”

Oakland 68s fan group member Michelle Leon said her personal history is inextricably linked to the Coliseum.

“ I could cry if I think too deeply about it because I met my husband in the bleachers here,” she said. “We had our first kiss here. We have two children that also grew up here. Section 149 over there, I can see it — that’s our second home. …  We always joked about this being our church [because] we would come here on Sundays.”

Three men stand close together at a nighttime sports event, wearing jerseys. They make hand gestures, and one holds a drink can, expressing excitement.
Roots fans pose for a photo. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A stadium filled with spectators overlooks a soccer field. People are positioned around the field, and a large screen displays visuals to the audience.
Oakland Roots and San Antonio FC players greet each at the end of the match. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

