Nearly 27,000 people bought tickets to the Saturday night game — record attendance for the United Soccer League team — that featured a halftime show by Too $hort and ended in a 2-1 loss against San Antonio FC.

The Oakland Roots may have lost their season opener, but they brought the Coliseum roaring back to life with a sold-out crowd celebrating the team’s new chapter at the former home of the A’s and Raiders.

The audience included a vocal contingent of longtime Roots supporters who used to watch the team at Laney College and CSU East Bay. There were also plenty of new fans, some of whom told on themselves by cheering for the Texan opponents when they scored the first goal — likely confusing the black San Antonio jerseys with the traditional mosaic pattern of the home team. On Saturday, the Roots donned their alternate white-and-green jerseys, an homage to the Oakland A’s.

As he embarks on his fourth season of cheering on the Roots, he said he wasn’t surprised to see how many people showed up to celebrate their hometown pride.

“It’s electric,” Los Roots founder Jorge Bejarano said of the overall vibe. “We’ve seen it before. We’ve seen it for the A’s, and we’ve seen it for the Raiders.”

The signature sound of drumming from the fan group Los Roots resonated throughout the concrete stadium, punctuating the raucous cheers and jeers from the crowd. The wave even made a brief appearance.

“I believe in Oakland, first of all, and Oakland has always shown — even when the Raiders have been 0-13 — we still packed this place up,” Bejarano said. “It’s not really only about winning for Oakland, we haven’t had a lot of winning teams, but it’s about the people in Oakland who bring that energy.”

Michael Bautista, a 16-year-old who plays on the MLS Next youth league, knew he couldn’t miss this weekend’s game. He was first introduced to the Roots when his uncle volunteered for the team, and has come to games regularly with his family ever since.