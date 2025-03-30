A quadruple shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday left several people hospitalized, police said — one who was transported by paramedics and the others who were ferried in a private car to a nearby ER.
Around 4:50 p.m., shortly after ShotSpotter technology detected loud noises, a 911 call to police reported gunfire near Middle Point Road and Catalina Street, according to Citizen.
San Francisco police confirmed that officers arrived at 4:51 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Middle Point Road and Ironwood Way.
“Through the course of the investigation, officers were advised three additional victims were self-admitted into a local hospital with unknown medical conditions at this time,” SFPD added.
Police were still on scene investigating an hour later. No arrests have been announced.
Responding paramedics found a victim at the scene. City records showed police officers were able to respond to the address within two minutes.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said dispatchers received reports of victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and soon learned that four people had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.
Soon after, at least three people with gunshot wounds had reportedly arrived at a local hospital, according to Citizen. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Authorities did not immediately release information about potential suspects or motives.