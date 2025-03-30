Skip to main content
Four people shot in San Francisco’s Bayview

One victim was found on the scene, and the others were driven to the ER in a private car.

A black and white SFPD van is parked on the street. People are standing nearby, some wearing masks. There’s a market stall in the background.
The shooting took place later in the afternoon Sunday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By George Kelly

A quadruple shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday left several people hospitalized, police said — one who was transported by paramedics and the others who were ferried in a private car to a nearby ER.

Around 4:50 p.m., shortly after ShotSpotter technology detected loud noises, a 911 call to police reported gunfire near Middle Point Road and Catalina Street, according to Citizen.

San Francisco police confirmed that officers arrived at 4:51 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Middle Point Road and Ironwood Way.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers were advised three additional victims were self-admitted into a local hospital with unknown medical conditions at this time,” SFPD added.

Police were still on scene investigating an hour later. No arrests have been announced.

Responding paramedics found a victim at the scene. City records showed police officers were able to respond to the address within two minutes.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said dispatchers received reports of victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and soon learned that four people had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Soon after, at least three people with gunshot wounds had reportedly arrived at a local hospital, according to Citizen. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities did not immediately release information about potential suspects or motives.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

