O’Brien, who worked at Rippling’s Dublin office as a global payment compliance manager, wrote in a sworn affidavit that Alex Bouaziz directly recruited him to spy on Rippling, offering him 5,000 euros a month for the service.

Two weeks after Rippling publicly accused rival Deel of placing a spy within its ranks — and unmasking and confronting the alleged culprit — former Rippling employee Keith O’Brien confessed his involvement and directly implicated Deel founder and CEO Alex Bouaziz in an Irish court filing made public Wednesday. Philippe Bouaziz, Alex’s father and Deel’s CFO and chairman, was also identified by O’Brien as being heavily involved in the scheme.

The second episode of the Silicon Valley spy thriller between HR tech platforms Rippling and Deel has dropped — and it’s arguably more explosive than the first.

When O’Brien was caught via a honeypot trap set up by Rippling and confronted at work, Deel offered to relocate his family to Dubai.

“Alex told me he ‘had an idea.’ He suggested that I remain at Rippling and become a ‘spy’ for Deel, and I recall him specifically mentioning James Bond,” O’Brien wrote in the affidavit. “I understood what Alex was asking me to do was wrong, and I believe he knew it was wrong too.”

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“They suggested flying my family and me to Dubai that night, saying ‘we all need a holiday,’” O’Brien wrote. “I understood they were suggesting that my family and I flee Ireland permanently and that Deel would put me up in Dubai.”

A private chat

Founded around the same time and located 10 minutes apart in San Francisco, Rippling and Deal were hostile rivals before the allegations of corporate espionage dropped two weeks ago. The firms, fierce head-to-head competitors in providing workplace management software, are both valued at more than $12 billion.

Rippling CEO Parker Conrad previously barred employees who left the company to work for Deel from participating in secondary stock sales. Meanwhile, a Rippling investor is involved in a Florida lawsuit accusing Deel of violating sanctions against Russia.

O’Brien wrote that Alex instructed him to provide information on “Rippling’s ‘ways of doing things.’” The two communicated via the secure messaging app Telegram and texted multiple times a day, including at times on weekends.

“He was the only one I transferred information to,” O’Brien wrote, adding that Alex was particularly interested in Rippling’s payroll strategy and expansion efforts. Alex would indicate what terms to search for, and O’Brien would comb through Rippling’s Slack channels, Salesforce database, and Google Drive to find the information, he wrote. Among the keyword searches Alex allegedly requested were “tom brady,” “iran,” and “sanctioned countries.”

O’Brien wrote that he sent Alex “a lot of Rippling confidential information” through screenshots and screen recordings, including a “battlecard” for Rippling salespeople with arguments to make to potential customers about the superiority of Rippling products over Deel’s.