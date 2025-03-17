In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco, Rippling accuses its top competitor of “a brazen act of corporate theft.” Rippling claims that Deel placed within its ranks a spy, identified in the complaint as D.S., who orchestrated a long-running theft of company secrets. Rippling said it uncovered the operation by placing a “honeypot” trap to lure D.S. into revealing himself on Slack.

HR platforms Rippling and Deel are known for automating the mind-numbing work of payroll and compliance. Now, one San Francisco company is suing the other for alleged corporate espionage — and the details read like a spy thriller.

While in the bathroom, the solicitor repeatedly warned D.S. not to delete materials from his phone and said noncompliance with the court order could result in jail time, to which the employee responded: “I’m willing to take that risk.” D.S. then “stormed out of the office and fled the scene.”

When the alleged spy, who was based in Rippling’s Dublin office, was confronted Friday with a court order to hand over his phone, he locked himself in a bathroom stall. According to the complaint, the independent solicitor heard D.S. “doing something” on his phone, then heard the toilet flush. The employee did not turn over his phone, and no device was recovered from the office’s plumbing.

In a statement, a Deel spokesperson denied the claims and accused Rippling of trying to “shift the narrative” after it was accused of violating sanctions law in Russia.

“We deny all legal wrongdoing and look forward to asserting our counterclaims,” the Deel statement said.

Rippling, founded in 2016, was most recently valued at $13.5 billion. Deel was founded three years later and is valued at more than $12 billion. The firms are head-to-head competitors in providing workplace management software.

Based 10 minutes apart in San Francisco, Rippling and Deal were known to be hostile rivals before the lawsuit. Rippling CEO Parker Conrad previously barred employees who left the company for Deel from participating in secondary stock sales. Meanwhile, a Rippling investor is involved in a Florida lawsuit accusing Deel of violating sanctions against Russia.

Monday’s lawsuit alleges that D.S. in November began searching for mentions of Deel in Rippling’s Slack channels. He searched the term “Deel” on average 23 times a day over a four-month period, according to the complaint, with the goal of collecting information about Rippling’s sales pipeline. Details included proposed pricing, conversations between Rippling and prospective customers evaluating a switch away from Deel, and Rippling’s training materials on how to compete against Deel. Over the four months, D.S. pulled information from Rippling’s Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce database, and internal human resources directory, per the lawsuit.

“We’re all for healthy competition, but we won’t tolerate when a competitor breaks the law,” Rippling’s general counsel, Vanessa Wu, said in a statement.

Rippling began to suspect a mole when Deel tried to hire at least 17 members of its global payroll operations team via WhatsApp, which requires access to phone numbers. Rippling was also suspicious when a reporter from The Information asked for comment about leaked Slack messages related to payments to Russia and other sanctioned jurisdictions. Rippling denied sending the payments and conducted an internal review that showed D.S. had searched for the exact messages the reporter was asking about.

Then came the honeypot operation.

In a letter to Deel’s senior leadership, Wu insinuated that Rippling employees were discussing information that Deel would find embarrassing on a recently established Slack channel called “d-defectors.” The channel was a ruse and contained no discussions at all.

The alleged spy “took the bait,” the complaint said. Hours after Rippling sent the letter, D.S. searched for and accessed the empty Slack channel. Rippling said this was the “smoking gun” that proved the highest echelons at Deel were orchestrating the espionage operation.

“We don’t turn to the legal system lightly,” Conrad wrote Monday on X. “But we are taking this extraordinary step to send a clear message that this type of misconduct has no place in our industry.”