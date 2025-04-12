Any time a restaurant server puts a torch to my food, be it tuna belly or marshmallows, I have to resist the childlike urge to squeal and clap. Which is exactly what happened last week at International Smoke when a server whipped out the blue-jet flames and set my drink alight.

Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s eight-year-old meat palace hadn’t suddenly pivoted to tiki. Well, maybe just a little: This was a s’mores martini, made with Tullamore Dew Irish whisky, Bailey’s, and macadamia cordial. Specifically, the server was browning the fluffy little marshmallows on top — rotating the glass as he did so and otherwise hamming it up. Having shot guns for the first time in my life only a few days before, I realized how much more fun it is to play with fire.