Raisin prices: Tariffs suck the juice out of California’s wine industry

This means even the most celebrated California wineries are facing an unprecedented challenge from President Donald Trump’s will-they-or-won’t-they tariff policy while trying to remain competitive on price and keep quality consistent.

But the business of making and bottling wine is anything but hyperlocal. Vintners in Napa and Sonoma are reliant on a carefully calibrated mix of materials from around the world, including oak barrels from France, porous corks from Portugal, and glass bottles from China and Mexico. While there are alternatives to all these, high-end producers cater to sophisticated buyers who don’t accept cut corners.

Wine enthusiasts like to talk about terroir — the way hyperlocal factors, from the minerality of the soil to the topography of the hills, express themselves in the flavor of the grape.

We spoke with insiders to better understand how this tumult in global trade affects what goes into the cost of a bottle of cabernet, chenin blanc, or bubbly.

French oak, American problems

If a tree falls in a French oak forest, someone is going to notice. That’s because the livelihood of French coopers, or barrel makers, is dependent on these forests, protected by the French government since the 17th century.

To the layman, the use of American or Hungarian, instead of French, barrels might not seem like a big deal, but it will noticeably alter a flavor carefully calibrated by winemakers. Different trees yield variations in the size of wood grain, which allows more or less oxygen to enter the barrel during fermentation.

Tonnellerie Remond, a 70-year-old barrel company in the French village of Ladoix-Serrigny, is among those weighing the effects of harsh tariffs on exports to America, a hefty portion of the revenue stream.

“There’s been no legal clarification,” said Todd Stanfield, who runs North American operations for Tonnellerie Remond. “It’s still a mess.”

Stanfield’s team temporarily halted shipments while waiting to see if a 20% tariff against all imports from the European Union to the United States would take effect. On Wednesday, Trump announced he had paused the tax for 90 days. Stanfield said he asked U.S. Customs and Border Protection this week if the 10% tariffs previously implemented by Trump are still on the books. Staffers there didn’t know.

“We went from stopping and waiting to going as fast as we can,” said Stanfield. “We have 90 days to get everything for the harvest.”

Here’s how the math works out. Each barrel costs $1,200 without tariffs, and each container Tonnellerie Remond ships to the U.S. contains 150 barrels, so a 20% tariff adds a cost of $36,000. Across the company’s typical 40 containers shipped to the U.S. each year, that’s an increase of $1.44 million. Even a 10% tariff would be a significant burden.

While Trump administration officials have couched the tariff regime as a tool for spurring domestic production, Stanfield notes that it would take about 150 years for anywhere in the U.S. to cultivate oak trees that can match those of France.