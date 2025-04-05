From Chinatown grocers to local winemakers, Trump’s tariffs are reshaping the economy 

The president argues that the short-term pain of his “Liberation Day” actions is necessary to reset what he considers unfair trade practices. What is clear is that the tariffs will raise prices on pretty much everything you buy on a daily basis.

For Bay Area businesses, the overriding effect has been uncertainty and fear of higher costs , with little clarity about what’s next.

President Donald Trump’s policy of blanket tariffs on pretty much every country the United States does business with has sent shockwaves through the global economy and propelled the stock market into a tailspin.

Apparel: XS margins get even slimmer

This is true across industries, but especially in clothing, where large-scale manufacturing of clothes and their components has been almost entirely outsourced to countries in Asia and Latin America.

The thing about U.S. manufacturing is that it still relies on foreign-made materials.

“Most U.S. [clothing] factories are relatively small operations,” said Wes Allen, owner of the Oakland outdoor and menswear shop Understory, which GQ recognized as one of the 100 best clothing stores in the world. “There’s no infrastructure set up to support big companies trying to do that.”

Even small companies that pay extra to use U.S.-made materials need to get certain components, like buttons, from abroad.

“I wish I could say there was something that would be tariff-proof,” said Brody Nowak, co-owner of Rising Star Laundry in Cole Valley. Even a brand he stocks that uses factories in the Midwest won’t be safe, he said. “They stay about as true as you can to 100% U.S. manufacturing and sourcing, and even they can’t do it all.”

So what does this mean for Bay Area consumers? Higher prices.

“In the apparel industry, you’re buying nine months out, so we’ve already made orders for the rest of the year,” Nowak said, adding that most of the brands his store carries are from other countries. “It’s like, well, you can’t adjust it now. You’ve already signed a contract.”

Stores like Understory and Rising Star Laundry, already working with slim margins, are forced to pass these cost increases — as much as $5,000 on a single brand order, Nowak said — to customers.

“These extra costs tacked on to fall orders will hit hard,” Allen said. People are also just less likely to be in a shopping mood.