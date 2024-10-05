“It’s great. We just wonder how long the wave will last,” Gee said. “I just hope Japantown can keep thriving.”

Japantown’s history is marked by disruption and displacement — first during World War II and again during the city’s “ urban renewal ” projects in the 1960s — so a shadow of doubt darkens the boom time.

It’s hard to pinpoint a reason for Japantown’s surge, but theories from business owners range from the neighborhood’s youth-friendly events to its perceived safety. But underneath the optimism is anxiety about the future.

Japantown is indeed experiencing a boom: Sales tax revenue in the neighborhood between April and June was 17% higher than in the same period in 2019. It’s a striking anomaly: Japantown and the Presidio were the only two San Francisco neighborhoods to see an increase over that period; in the case of the Tenderloin, sales tax revenue was down 68%.

The scene was a far cry from the depths of the pandemic when the mall struggled with a rash of vacancies and closures. Even the long-awaited renovation of Peace Plaza that kicked off in late April failed to stem the steady wave of foot traffic.

“It’s been kind of mind-blowing,” Gee said of the buzz around Japantown. “On the weekdays now, it feels like weekends, and the weekends feel like there’s always some event going on.”

Sachiko Gee, co-owner of 8-year-old tea shop ChaTo , smiled as she looked out at the throngs of shoppers in the Japan Center mall on a recent Friday afternoon.

A trendy turnaround

Ever since Chef Jinwoong Lim opened his take-out sushi counter Aji Kiji in early August, the daily stream of customers has bordered on overwhelming. “We sell out in one or two hours,” he said. Hiring enough kitchen workers to fulfill the demand has become a challenge.

The full house strikes a contrast with the state of the malls three years ago, when more than 10 businesses closed after struggling to keep up with costs in the aftermath of pandemic shut-downs.

“We are getting calls at Japan Center constantly,” said Haley Klein, a broker at real estate firm Maven, which is the leasing agent for the malls . There’s currently only one “true vacancy,” she said, because storefronts without long-term leases are either hosting pop-ups or are occupied on a month-to-month basis.

The neighborhood’s history and specialty shops — many of them conveniently packed in interconnected malls — are also a draw, as is a widening range of Asian cuisine, including fine-dining Thai and Korean hotspots like Bansang and Daeho.

The same is true for many Japantown merchants. The easy public transit connections and distance from downtown’s drug use and misery make the area a top choice for visitors from throughout the region and further afield.

His restaurant next door, Bansang, is also trending upward due to locals and tourists swarming the neighborhood. It’s not a bad problem to have in contrast to the doom, gloom, and empty rooms in other parts of San Francisco.

Jordan’s store stocks imported finery like embroidered jackets and kimonos, “so we don’t have big discounts,” he said. “We bring things straight from Japan, and the prices are the best we can do; otherwise, it’s not worth it.”

He and another owner, Stephen Jordan of the 25-year-old store Sakura Sakura , both said they have benefited from the surge in visitors, but business feels slower than at stores with cheaper goods targeted at teenagers.

Sugimoto’s store carries artisan craftworks, including masks, painted wood figurines, and pottery, as well as incense and oils. The focus on traditional Japanese goods makes the shop a minority in the neighborhood, he said.

Generational change

While questions of cultural legitimacy can be fraught, her goal is to support education, community building, and conversations with young Japanese and Japanese Americans about identity and tradition.

“I think we could be doing a much better job of bringing in authentic Japanese businesses and supporting Japanese-American entrepreneurs,” she said. “For me, there’s a bit of a lack of authentic wares.”

Worries that more traditional Japanese retailers haven’t evenly reaped the benefits of the recent crowds have been a topic of conversation in the community, according to Susie Kagami, executive director of the nonprofit Japantown arts organization Koho.

There used to be a covenant with the malls that they had to bring in culturally relevant businesses, she said, but it ceased several years ago. Legacy businesses like Mums and Benkyodo Company closed recently “because of the increasing costs of doing business and leases,” she added.

Rich Hashimoto, president of the Japantown Merchants Association, said the neighborhood is stronger for having such businesses, and it’s important for them to find ways to thrive. “The merchants that sell traditional items, we tell them to try to change up what you’re selling if you’re not doing well,” he said.

Philip Ashizawa, owner of Soko Hardware, said his shop’s mix of practical cultural goods, like takoyaki pans and donabe, has kept shoppers coming back. His grandparents opened the store in 1925, making it the oldest business left in Japantown, he said. That status means community members visit to ask for his perspectives on the neighborhood and its evolution.

He generally demurs: “Being here day to day, I don’t get to look in the big picture,” he said. “I’m just concentrating on the here and now. But I do feel pressure to keep the store going.”