San Francisco’s best new sushi restaurant has no seats

At Aji Kiji, Lim makes a limited number of sushi boxes every morning, then opens the doors until they’re sold out. The first week, he made five each of the 10 items on the menu, and the stock lasted most of the day. By the third week, he’d ramped up to 10 of each item — and all sold out in an hour. Due to the high demand, there’s no online ordering yet. So if you want to secure a meal, your best bet is to come when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m.