In line with Paganini’s restaurant MO (I once called him the “anti-snob of the San Francisco food scene” in a magazine profile), everything will be easy-going, including the cocktails. Nothing too heady; everything reasonably priced. Of course, there will be rum-based mojitos and daquiris, but there will also be a clarified piña colada and, for vodka lovers, a Double Nine made with soursop and strawberry.

To enrich his commitment to Cuban culture, Paganini is partnering with CubaCaribe, the beloved Mission-based organization that has spent 22 years working as an ambassador to the island, and the broader Caribbean diaspora, by preserving its arts and culture. CubaCaribe’s artistic director, Ramón Ramos Alayo, and executive director, Jamaica Itule Simmons, are hopeful Paganini’s new restaurant will be a place for live music and dance performances. “Considering Dance Mission Theater, where we often perform, is just down the street, it feels so aligned with what we’re trying to do,” Simmons says. “It has the potential to be an amazing partnership.” Another thing that would be amazing? Rooftop salsa dancing nights with a 360-degree view.