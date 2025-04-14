Kawakami: Jimmy Butler raised his game again — but the Warriors will need even more

The remaining issue: Can the rest of the Warriors keep up with Curry, Butler, and Draymond? On Sunday, the answer was mostly no, though Podziemski played another strong game and is solidly locked in as the Warriors’ fourth most important player. The role players did some good things and some bad things, but they mostly frittered away what the stars handed them.



The Warriors will get their next chance on Tuesday at home against the West 8 seed Memphis; a victory would get the Warriors the 7 seed and a first-round matchup against 2 seed Houston starting next weekend. A loss on Tuesday would push the Warriors into a do-or-die play-in game on Friday against the winner of the Sacramento-Dallas 9-10 game.



Historical note: The Warriors are 0-3 in play-in games during this era, including a season-ending loss to the Grizzlies in 2021 at Chase. But wait: Butler was the leader of the 2023 Heat, the only team in the brief history of the play-in tournament to get all the way to the Finals.



Draymond, are you guys drawing on Butler’s successful play-in history going into Tuesday?



“We’re just drawing on having Jimmy as a whole,” Draymond said. “You saw the effort that he put out there tonight. That’s it. Not necessarily the experience in the play-in or any of that. Just riding our aces.”



This is the next stage for the Butler era, but the first stage was pretty good, too. The Warriors were 25-26 and in 11th place before Butler arrived. From then on, they went 23-8. But the Warriors hadn’t really seen Butler figure out that it was time to take over … and then do it. With the Clippers, as usual, swarming Curry, and with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the attack, somebody else had to step into the spotlight on Sunday. Somebody who has done it many times before.



“He’s an alpha,” Kerr said of Butler. “He’s out there and he wants the ball and he wants to get to the foul line. You can just throw him the ball. You don’t even have to run offense, you just need to get spaced. And what a luxury that is.”



Butler has been great for the Warriors since the trade, but he also has been passing up a lot of shots — even a layup in Portland on Friday. Butler has been getting to the free-throw line consistently, but also he’s been shying away from the midrange shots that tore up the playoffs in ’23. On Sunday, he took a handful of midrangers, made several, and that aggressiveness opened up things for himself and his teammates.



“It felt good to have the ball and make all the right decisions,” Butler said. “Put the ball in the basket sometimes.”



The Warriors saw Butler do it. And keep doing it. They’re getting so much from Butler now that Kerr has, at least temporarily, decided he doesn’t need Jonathan Kuminga in the game anymore. Butler eats up minutes and Kerr is going to play the guys who fit best with Curry and Butler, that’s it. That’s totally understood in the Warriors’ locker room, by the way.