As soon as Park Tavern announced plans to reopen on Washington Square in fall 2024, diners were impatient for both the return of celebrity chef Jonathan Waxman and the revival of a celebrated restaurant. When I visited, less than two weeks after the debut in November, the dining room was buzzing, while staff, including Waxman himself, hustled around.

But the homecoming did not go as planned. In January, the San Francisco Chronicle’s chief critic, MacKenzie Chung Fegan, slammed not just the food — including “the worst steak of my life” — but also the service, which was apparently “rife with mishaps.”



Four months later, Waxman is humble when talking about the opening. “I think it was a wake-up call that we needed, and I think it was good for us,” he says of the colossally bad review, his icy blue eyes taking in the empty dining room minutes before service starts. “I’m not gonna make excuses about it. It’s entirely my responsibility. But now I feel good about it.”