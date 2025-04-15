Skip to main content
25-year-old steals dad’s car, kills man in hit-and-run, DA says

Imad Fahd Alhakim was arrested in New Jersey while attempting to flee the country.

By George Kelly

A 25-year-old from San Francisco took his dad’s Lexus, killed a man in a hit-and-run, and lied to cops that the car had been stolen before being arrested while trying to flee the country, prosecutors said.

Imad Fahd Alhakim faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death following a July 4 collision that killed Estanislao Bonifacio, 48, the San Mateo County district attorney’s office said. During a hearing Tuesday, Alhakim’s case was set for trial May 9.

Alhakim was driving his father’s 2016 Lexus SUV at approximately 12:40 a.m. when he sped through a four-way stop on Bellevue Avenue in Daly City, traveling about 55 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to prosecutors. The SUV slammed into Bonifacio’s 2003 Toyota Corolla in a T-bone collision, then hit a parked truck. 

Approximately 30 minutes later, Alhakim told San Francisco Police Department officers that his dad’s Lexus had been stolen four hours earlier, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. However, surveillance footage from the crash site showed Alhakim and two passengers fleeing on foot, prosecutors said.

Investigators captured Alhakim on July 7 at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where he was waiting to board a flight to France, Wagstaffe’s office said.

“The family of victim Estanislao Bonifacio is entitled to justice in this case,” Wagstaffe said in an email to The Standard Tuesday. “We will be prepared to proceed to jury trial on May 9, 2025 seeking to provide that justice.”

Attempts to reach Alhakim were unsuccessful. He is on house arrest, has surrendered his passport, and is not permitted to drive, prosecutors said. 

His father, who declined to discuss the case, said the family lives in South San Francisco.

According to public records, Alhakim was also involved in a May 2019 case in Contra Costa Superior Court involving a carpool lane violation. He held a state security guard license from November 2020 through November 2022.

The case is being prosecuted by San Mateo County Deputy District Attorney Young H. Kim, who did not respond to a request for comment.

The SFPD did not respond to a request for comment about the false police report.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

