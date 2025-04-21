But Lurie may have underestimated how upset Uber, Lyft, the bicyclist community, and safe-street advocates would be with his decision to hand Waymo the keys to Market Street . Stakeholders were given a heads-up less than a day before the deal was announced. Uber officials learned that morning that the mayor’s office had quietly worked out an exclusive deal with the robotaxi company to provide rides on the city’s historic downtown thoroughfare, which has been restricted to Muni buses and streetcars, commercial loading vehicles, and taxis.

The mayor’s April 10 announcement of the Waymo deal was framed as a way to revitalize the downtown core, which has been slow to recover from the pandemic. Thousands of workers have not returned to offices, and Market Street has become a ghost town during the evenings and weekends after being closed off to private vehicles just weeks before the 2020 shutdown.

Uber is threatening to sue San Francisco after Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that Waymo robotaxis would be given near-exclusive access to Market Street, according to records obtained by The Standard.

“For more than four years Uber has dutifully respected the Market Street restrictions,” Hazelbaker wrote. “So we are surprised that there has been no transparency around the rationale for suddenly carving out an exception for one company.”

Jill Hazelbaker, a senior vice president of communications and public policy for Uber, told Lurie in an April 10 letter that his decision to permit Waymo to operate robotaxis on Market Street — while prohibiting Uber drivers — was “legally unacceptable, economically harmful, and fundamentally unfair.”

“Market Street has the potential to help power our downtown recovery, but there simply aren’t enough people going there,” Lutvak wrote. “While Waymo conducts mapping as permitted under existing law, we’ll continue to look at ways to bring people back to Market so our incredible city can have an equally incredible downtown.”

Charles Lutvak, a spokesperson for the mayor, issued a statement saying that the city is exploring options to revitalize downtown.

Unless the city reconsiders opening Market Street to Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies, she added, Uber “will have no choice but to explore legal action alongside the 60,000 drivers who have served San Francisco over the past year.”

Lurie also spoke with Lyft CEO David Risher following the Waymo announcement. Alex Tourk , a representative for Lyft, said the pair had “a direct and productive exchange” about the future of Market Street.

“We’ve been in active conversations with the mayor’s office and hope to land on a fair and balanced solution for Market Street,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “Rideshare drivers move thousands across the city every day and they deserve the same opportunity to serve downtown as any other transportation provider. We remain optimistic that the city will take an inclusive approach in revitalizing the downtown core of San Francisco.”

Uber officials described these conversations as educational, discussing how the company could track and limit vehicles on Market Street, similar to how it handled logistics for last year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and the Paris Olympics.

While the mayor’s office did little outreach until just before its announcement, Lurie and staff quickly launched into damage control. The mayor had a conversation with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi the day after the announcement, according to an email sent by the company’s head of public policy and communications, Ramona Prieto. Uber officials also met with Ned Segal, the mayor’s policy chief in charge of economic issues, Thursday at City Hall, according to calendars obtained through a Public Records Act request.

Lurie’s team has argued that Waymos were prioritized in part because the vehicles are safer than human drivers. But the mayor and his staff have close ties to Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet, which owns the robotaxi company. Officials close to the mayor have argued that Waymo robotaxis have commercial license plates, which make the vehicles eligible for operations on Market Street under the 2020 plan. Uber and Lyft are mostly operated by people driving their own cars.

However, Uber also partners with taxis, and the company’s Uber Black offerings are classified as commercial vehicles.

“This double standard undermines not only the rule of law but the City’s own credibility — and sends a troubling message that City Hall will be in the business of hand-picking winners,” Hazelbaker wrote in her letter to Lurie.

Robin Pam, a founder of KidSafe SF, which has opposed reopening Market Street to more cars, said the mayor’s office “opened a can of worms” with its Waymo announcement. Market Street is now used mainly as a public transit hub for buses and streetcars. The Municipal Transportation Agency is facing a severe financial cliff, and it’s unclear how increased vehicle traffic to Market Street might affect Muni ridership.