SF’s progress on building housing is even worse than you thought

As of the end of December, San Francisco was not quite 9% of the way to meeting its January 2031 Housing Element goal of authorizing more than 82,000 units for construction — putting it far off pace and behind most cities in the region.

California cities are facing a monster housing ultimatum: Greenlight the number of units the state says you need, or lose local control of real estate planning. New data compiled by The Standard shows just how deep of a hole San Francisco is in after sluggish development in 2024.

If something doesn’t shift soon, the city could be on a collision course with state regulators.

To meet the deadline in five years and nine months, the city would have to authorize more than 12,800 units for construction each year. It has not authorized even half as many in a single year in the past two decades. Last year, with just 1,074 units greenlit, was the worst since the 2009-10 slump after the housing bubble burst.

It is already much easier to build housing in San Francisco than it was five years ago, according to Planning Department Chief of Staff Dan Sider, and that trend is accelerating.

The state and, to a lesser degree, the city have spent years trimming the red tape that has held back building in San Francisco. One of Mayor Daniel Lurie’s signature programs is PermitSF, an initiative to radically reduce the amount of time it takes to get housing permits. And an upzoning plan is in the works that promises to open up swaths of the city that haven’t seen significant development for decades.

Sider bristles at the notion that San Francisco is falling behind its neighbors in housing production. After all, the nearly 7,300 housing units the city has authorized is more than any other Bay Area metro area, looking small only when compared with the goal of 82,000. That number is set by the Association of Bay Area Governments, which divided the state’s regional goal based on each city’s projected population growth and housing needs by 2050.