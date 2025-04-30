In 24-hour span, Giants slip from first place to third in NL West

Of course, sweeps aren’t easy against any team, even the Rockies. Every major-league team is capable of beating any other. “On any given day …,” as we’ve been told over and over. The Giants aren’t in a position to overlook any team, not after getting outplayed by a division rival the past two days.

Is it sweep or bust for the Giants? That should be the goal. Especially because both the Padres and Dodgers already have swept the Rockies, who were outscored 35-12 in the six games. In fact, the Padres fired three shutouts at the Rockies.

The Rockies won their fifth game Wednesday and are a mere 5-25, good for a pathetic .200 winning percentage. They haven’t won two games in a row yet. They’re 1-14 on the road. And they’re showing no signs of a turnaround.

In the wake of getting swept by the Padres in a quick two-game set at Petco Park, capped by Wednesday’s 5-3 loss, the Giants have the luxury of returning home and facing baseball’s biggest pushover in a four-game series.

SAN DIEGO — The best part about playing in the deepest division in the major leagues, with four teams believing they can reach the postseason, is the satisfaction of knowing the Rockies also are in the division.

They struck out 14 times in a 7-4 loss in the opener and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the capper. Chapman and Wilmer Flores went a combined 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts in the two games. If there’s any consolation, the Giants rallied from a four-run deficit to make Wednesday’s defeat a two-run game, a day after they fell behind 3-0 and made it a one-run game.

“They’re still a Major League Baseball team,” Giants third baseman Matt Chapman said of the Rockies, “and the last thing you ever want to do is take somebody lightly. We need to show up tomorrow and get into a good rhythm and get ourselves ready to win a baseball game.”

However, the Giants failed to provide the finishing touches.

“We fought. We weren’t out of it. We just came up short both days,” Chapman said. “I think we’ve got to get better at-bats and find a way to string good at-bats together. It’s no surprise. That’s a really good team over there.”

As for his own at-bats, Chapman said, “I’m not thrilled with the way I swung the bat the last two days. Bad pitch selection. That’s baseball. Just got to get back to staying in my zone and getting better swings off.”

Not even their fans could save the Giants. For decades, Giants fans were so prominent down here that they took over the ballpark — first at Jack Murphy Stadium and then at Petco — and out-cheered Padres fans. That’s no longer the case, as Padres fans show up in droves, already producing 15 sellouts this season.

One giddy Giants fan got too involved Wednesday and stuck his glove where it shouldn’t go. Sitting in the left-field bleachers and wearing a Giants cap and T-shirt, he tried to catch a long fly by Elias Diaz. He failed to get his glove on the ball, and the ball hit his wrist.

The play was initially ruled a homer. The Giants challenged. But it stood as a homer, with crew chief Dan Bellino saying over the PA system, “After review, the ruling on the field is confirmed. The fan stuck his glove over the field of play, however the ball struck him in the wrist, which was beyond the field of play. It is a home run.”