How the 49ers plan to protect Brock Purdy — and why they didn’t draft an offensive tackle

During the second night of the NFL draft last Friday, the 49ers waited for their turn at pick No. 100. That was the final selection of the third round, and — after opening the draft with three straight picks for the defensive front seven — there was plenty of reason to believe they’d take an offensive tackle.

In fact, two intriguing O-line prospects — Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers and William & Mary’s Charles Grant — remained available as No. 100 approached. The 49ers had scouted both extensively during the pre-draft process; Rogers was one of the top-30 visits to the facility while the team conducted a private workout with Grant. And though he was a raw prospect, Grant met the stringent physical standards that the 49ers have for the tackle position.

The Las Vegas Raiders owned two consecutive picks, No. 98 and 99, before the 49ers’ turn. With No. 98, they nabbed Rogers. And then — in what might’ve been a shock to the 49ers — the Raiders also grabbed Grant at No. 99.

The 49ers ended up drafting Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout at No. 100. He addresses a pressing need at nickelback and plays (and talks) with the type of ebullience that fits the 49ers’ secondary. General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are undoubtedly excited about that pick.