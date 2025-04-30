Kawakami: The 49ers’ payroll purge is over, and they’re acting like a normal team again



But those are football decisions. This seems like a team that’s trying to build up the roster again, not tear it down. If you want to look at it optimistically, this feels like a team that has mostly gotten its finances where it wants them and now can budget new deals for the players who need them.



Of course, as is their custom, Shanahan and Lynch didn’t draft a tackle to back up both Williams and McKivitz, eventually replace McKivitz after next season, and be a strong candidate to step into Williams’ crucial spot whenever he chooses to retire.



The tricky part is that Shanahan is very particular about tackles — they have to be fast, smart, and lanky to pass his muster. Which means there are usually only three or four per draft class who make it through the 49ers’ checklist. Sometimes fewer than that. So they haven’t selected a tackle higher than the fifth round since they took Mike McGlinchey ninth overall in 2018.



As Shanahan said after the draft last weekend, the 49ers had a few tackles circled at a few spots in this draft, but each time they were ready to pounce, a team drafting ahead of them grabbed the one they wanted. I don’t know if this is one of the examples, but let’s note that right before the 49ers used the 100th pick to select cornerback Upton Stout, the Raiders took tackles Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant 98th and 99th respectively.



If you’re going to be that picky about tackles, you need to either be ready to trade up to make sure you get one of the few guys you like or you need a plan to get veteran replacements when you start to run out of them on the roster. Trent Williams was the classic move — acquired for third and fifth-round picks right before the 49ers announced that Joe Staley was retiring. I don’t think there will be any surprise retirement announcements following the Humphries signing, but it’s pretty clear that this was in the works for a little while.



It makes football sense. It feels like a decision made by football people, who want to win as many games as they can this season and want all of their key players signed up and in camp ASAP. And yes, if you were waiting for things to finally calm down in 49ers land, you’re getting the “all-clear” signals right now.