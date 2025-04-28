49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Where their 17 rookies fit in

So, now that we’ve verified the 49ers’ strategic direction, what comes next?

After purging veteran defenders without signing replacements to begin the offseason, the 49ers just opened the rookie replenishment floodgates. They drafted three defensive linemen with their first four picks and directly mirrored Los Angeles by grabbing an end and a tackle in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively.

The NFL Draft confirmed it. The 49ers are indeed replicating the Rams’ formula as they renovate their languishing defense.

Last season’s Rams, amazingly, saw 14 rookies make the 53-man roster. Nine of L.A.’s 10 draftees survived the cut, as did five undrafted free agents. (Even more astoundingly, the Rams entered training camp with 36 total rookies on their 90-man roster.)

The 49ers won’t approach that grand total — the team just complemented its 11-player draft class by signing six undrafted free agents, bringing its total to 17 rookies with one roster spot still open. But 17 is still a healthy amount, especially considering the fact that an unusually large portion of that group should make the 53-man roster — and many of the youngsters are in line for starting jobs.

Over the past three years, an average of five rookies have made the 49ers’ cut. Here in 2025, there’s a chance that number hits 10. And at least on paper, five of their defensive draftees appear to have a legitimate shot at Day 1 starting jobs. That would exceed the 2024 Rams, who saw three rookies — defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske and safety Kamren Kinchens — start.