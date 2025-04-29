George Kittle and the 49ers agree to another record-setting contract

Kittle’s deal comes out to $19.1 million in average per year (APY), which exceeds the contract worth $19 million APY for Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Arizona executed that deal, worth $76 million over four years, earlier this month. That was a necessary step for Kittle, who’s the game’s best tight end, to edge McBride out. There’s $35 million fully guaranteed money in this contract, which is also a new high-water mark.

“Pretty happy, why not?” Kittle said as he signed his contract . “Third contract, same football team, great foundation, great organization. Pinch myself right now. Happy to be here.”

George Kittle is again the NFL’s highest paid tight end, the perch he’s held for most of this decade. Kittle and the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension that paces all league tight ends in every key category, according to the podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys.

Symbolically, it was a powerful image. The 31-year old Kittle is the second-longest tenured 49er. He joined the team just weeks after fullback Kyle Juszczyk — who also re-signed this offseason — as a fifth-round draft pick in 2017. The 49ers, even amidst their youth movement this offseason, have stressed the importance of retaining their core pillars so that they can neatly tie together the past, present, and future.

Kittle had reported to the voluntary portion of the 49ers’ offseason program right around the time of the NFL Draft. The team released a photo of him greeting first-round pick Mykel Williams, who arrived in Santa Clara on Friday morning.

“We want George to retire a Niner,” general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “He’s a Niner through and through.”

Kittle had been under contract for one more season, which had only been good enough to tie him to the team for a total of nine years. Lynch has been adamant about keeping Kittle and Juszczyk with the franchise for at least a full decade, which would secure their spots on the coveted “10-year wall” in the 49ers’ facility.

“In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about,” Lynch said in a press release on Tuesday. “We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today,”