Inside the luxury world of Silicon Valley estate sales

Kuzak estimates she’s liquidated more than 1,000 Silicon Valley mansions, giving her a direct line into the secret lives of the uber-wealthy in burgs like Atherton and Los Altos Hills. “The $30 million to $40 million price point is very common for us,” she said of clients’ home sales. “Those markets are wild.”

“The dungeon was in their barn,” said Amanda Kuzak , a Los Altos-based estate sale specialist who has been helping affluent property owners in Silicon Valley offload their assets for 20 years. “They had straps on the walls and dog cages. But they didn’t put dogs in those cages.”

A fully equipped sex dungeon inside a luxury Woodside estate. A Tampax box filled with $20,000 in rolled bills. A permanent 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. These are but a few of the oddities that Bay Area estate sale managers have found over the years in the homes of the ultrarich.

The practice of estate sales dates back to medieval times, when they were used to settle debts and redistribute property. But the Bay Area, home to the highest concentration of billionaires in the world, is a unique beast, according to sellers. Sometimes clients pay a flat fee for a sale, based on its assessed value — it’s common to bring in appraisers for high-value items — other times they work on a revenue split, averaging 30% of total sales.

“We get a peek inside a lot of different lives,” said Kuzak. “We find sex toys. Huge porn collections. Drugs. Nothing really shocks me anymore.”

Vicky Kearsey, who operates Beehive Estate Sales, once discovered a hidden room full of silver coins, accessible via a secret opening behind a closet. “When people have passed, they can’t tell you what they’ve done,” she said. “They do very unusual things.”

Kearsey has made her specialty the conspicuously adorned homes of the East Bay, zeroing in on estates in toney burgs like Lafayette, Moraga, and Orinda. She estimates that 20% of her clients are families upgrading from $10 million “starter” houses to mansions worth $20 million to $50 million. The other 80% are people who are redecorating or downsizing to move into luxury retirement homes, or families auctioning off the estate of a deceased relative.

During a clearout of a mansion in the Oakland Hills, a residence formerly owned by a defense attorney, Kearsey found 50 loaded handguns. “There was a sawed-off shotgun above the door in his closet. There were guns attached underneath the desk in his study,” she said. “They were all loaded. It was very scary.” The place had already been swept by police, she added. Apparently, they’d missed a few pieces of the arsenal.

For Al Bolo, the 59-year-old founder of Bolo’s Estate Liquidations, 80% of clients are relocating, whether it’s a Sequoia Capital partner leaving Atherton for Montana or a Pacific Heights Billionaires Row resident moving to Marin. San Francisco owners have more eclectic tastes than their Peninsula counterparts, Bolo contends. Bronze statues and abstract art are “really hot in San Francisco right now.”

Rich people do random stuff, Kearsey has learned, and can be forgetful. “I found $20,000 in notes wedged inside a Tampax box under the sink,” she said. “We also found a gold bar in someone’s office supplies, and gold coins in a Tupperware jar.”

Like us, the uber-rich might also neglect to take down their Christmas trees in a timely fashion. But rather than haul theirs to the curb in the spring, a Kuzak client left the 30-foot-tall, bauble-covered tree towering in the home’s grand hallway for two years before the estate sale crew arrived.