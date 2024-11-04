“People were ‘what is this? Can I join?’ when I posted mine,” said Luba Yudasina, the 30-year-old founder of Paloma, a matchmaking startup . Her biological age clocked in at an enviable 23.15, longevity-speak for 23 years, one month, and five days.

The cards — think baseball cards but for biohackers — showcased each subject’s name, title, age, biological age, and an array of stats that ranged from testosterone levels to vitamin D counts. For most, the gap between “physical age” and “biological age” was the real health flex.

Late last winter, an assortment of bright orange trading cards , each featuring a realistic sketch of a founder or venture capitalist’s face, started flooding the social media feed of longevity stans. Sean Kelly, managing partner of the Founder Fund, posted a humblebrag to X : “Ultimate health flex in 2024 is having early access to Superpower.”

Yudasina’s been a beta member of Superpower since summer 2023. Her $499 annual fee covers a blood panel for 65 biomarkers, an hour-long clinician consult, a personalized health protocol, and on-demand concierge care, plus access to discounted additional tests — which include microplastic analysis and a $1,000 cancer screening test — plus member events. “It’s not cheap,” she said. “But for what you get, it’s worth it.”

But for the 99% who can’t drop six figures on anti-aging treatments, there’s a growing number of longevity concierge startups. Their goal: democratize access to high-end wellness solutions with less eye-watering price tags.

Over the past few years, as “longevity science” has crept from the wellness fringe into the medical mainstream, so has interest in life-extending treatments and protocols. “Don’t Die” guru Bryan Johnson famously spends $2 million a year to keep his cells as baby fresh as possible — enlisting everything from blood therapeutic plasma exchanges to stem cell infusions — and luxury longevity clinics like Viavi in London and Continuum in New York have cropped up to provide access to a buffet of tests, treatments, and concierge care for around $28,000 to $130,000 a year.

In the longevity space, the on-demand consultants can answer whether rapamycin might be a good idea, whether you should get an MRI (or not), and if there’s any real science behind the latest magic pill. “If I have questions, I text my Superpower doctor,” Yudasina said. “They respond really quickly.”

The graphic was courtesy of Superpower , one of the new class of longevity “concierges” that track clients’ health via biomarker blood panels, AI-driven data analysis, and tailored vitamin or peptide cocktails. As with other healthcare concierges, these services fulfill similar tasks to that of general practitioners, but with VIP white glove treatment and personalized service — no starting with drug A and working your way down the list, à la the proletariat.

‘We’re giving our doctors superpowers’

“We’ve created a language model that scales the brains of elite high-end medical care,” said Jacob Peters, cofounder of Superpower, a longevity concierge startup that’s raised $4 million from investors Tyler Winklevoss, Balaji Srinivasan, and Long Journey Ventures, among others. “With our AI, we’re basically giving our doctors superpowers so that they can deliver the highest quality care possible to as many people as possible.”

For Peters, the work is personal. In 2021, the cofounder of Launch House, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed tech incubator, was diagnosed with myocarditis and an autoimmune disorder, announcing on X that he’d been building his company from his hospital bed while “fighting to keep two of my organs.”

“I put the pursuit of success ahead of my health,” Peters told The Standard. Even as he suffered from agonizing cramps, bloody stools, and painful joints, he’d avoided doctors, as he was so focused on scaling Launch House.

Once discharged in September 2021, he dove headlong into the world of longevity health care, dropping $200,000 on cutting-edge tests and treatments from top-shelf concierge doctors. “If I’d had this data, I wouldn’t have ended up in a hospital bed,” Peters said. “My disease was preventable.”

But not everyone has the wherewithal — or wallet — to learn from Peters’ missteps, so he pivoted from incubating other startups to starting up one of his own. “If your health is a 1,000-piece puzzle, your annual physical looks at 14 puzzle pieces,” he said. “We look at hundreds of pieces, and we make that as frictionless as ordering an Uber.”

Superpower’s grand vision? To be a portal where the health-obsessed can gorge on heavy metal urine tests and gut microbiome analyses, identify genetic predispositions, and purchase discounted nutritional supplements, all vetted by in-house research scientists.

“We’re not just building a software platform as much as we’re trying to catalyze a movement,” Peters said. “Good health is becoming a status symbol.” The social media baseball cards were just one manifestation of that new status, he said. Peters claims that 135,000 people are now on Superpower’s waiting list.