Kawakami: If the Warriors are a great team, this Game 5 blowout loss won’t mean much

“We’re fine,” Butler said. “Our confidence isn’t going to waver any. We’re going to start out better, we’re going to play a better overall game. Because we know how good we are as a team as a unit, we know how good our players are as individuals.”



They did it in 2022 with different supplementary players, against a different team, and when Curry and Draymond were three years younger. But the Warriors are not shocked to be here. They should not get demoralized by this loss.



Being up 3-2 and getting Game 6 at Chase are the key facts. Not much else should matter if the Warriors make those two things matter. Because they’ve lived through this before.



“There’s definitely something you could look back on, part of the journey,” Curry said. “But that’s all well and great to talk about, you have to go do something about it on the court. (What) we talk about in our group is trying to do this for the first time together. I love that challenge because we have the opportunity to write our own story and how we bounce back. We’ve had a pretty resilient group over the last two months and it has to show on Friday.”



The benefit of Kerr calling it off early is that Curry played only 23 minutes in this game (he played only 25 in that Memphis game), Butler played 25, and Draymond played just 18. And Kerr might’ve been tempted, but he never made a move to put any of them back in even after the Warriors’ reserves made a mighty fourth-quarter push, got the deficit down to 13 points several times, and forced Rockets coach Ime Udoka to put his starters back in. He was right — once you tell 30-something veterans that their night is over and they’ve rested for more than a quarter, you would be at high risk of injury if you put them back in.



No, the long play was absolutely the right one. The foundational figures got some extra rest before the flight back to the Bay Area and the prep work for Game 6. Plus, Moses Moody, Pat Spencer, Kevin Knox, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Braxton Key had earned the right to keep going.



Moody, who was a rookie on that 2022 team, had another interesting comparison to make — Game 4 of those Western Conference finals, after the Warriors had taken a 3-0 lead but got smashed early in Dallas only to see Moody, Kuminga, Nemanja Bjelica, and Damion Lee make it close at the end. Then the Warriors finished off the Mavericks back at Chase in Game 5.



“And same thing, they were up by a lot, we came in, me, JK, Belly, D-Lee, Juan [Toscano-Anderson for a few seconds] maybe, I forget who else,” Moody said. “They brought their starters back, timeout, they had to fight for the win. And we walked them off the next game. So let’s finish that story the same way.”



There’s no guarantee it will happen exactly like that on Friday, of course. Maybe the Warriors aren’t the better team in this series. Maybe the Rockets got their swagger back on Wednesday.