Concerned parents have repeatedly flagged the precarious state of affairs to the city — only to be told a fix will cost nearly $600,000 and could take up to two years. While there might be a less costly way to do it, it would mean making the playground less accessible to the disabled, according to the Recreation and Parks Department.

There’s just one problem. The playground’s rubbery safety surface resembles the face of the moon. Children regularly trip on the material, which has grown crumbly from 15 years of rain and sun, and sustain minor injuries, and some have been observed putting it in their mouths.

On a semi-cloudy April morning at West Sunset Playground, the scene is an idyllic one. Kids are spinning on a carousel. Asian elders are doing tai chi. Stand on your tippy-toes and you can see the ocean waves crashing.

“They trip. They fall. They hurt themselves,” said Rose Khallouf, who brings her 6-year-old daughter to the playground at least four times a week. “The city has the capability of doing better for our kids.”

So, for now, the falls and rubber-eating continue — and the pitted surface remains a hazard to wheelchair users as well.

Last summer, Khallouf and a group of parents began alerting the city to the playground’s state of disrepair. They believed they could raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the project.

But what looked like a simple neighborhood undertaking quickly became a bureaucratic headache.

They approached the parks department and Supervisor Joel Engardio and were given an initial estimate of $120,000. That turned out to be based on miscalculated square footage. The agency had also recommended that they work with the Parks Alliance, the financially troubled nonprofit that helps pump community money toward sprucing up the city’s green spaces.

Quickly the parents realized their fundraising efforts were quickly going to be overshadowed by the rising costs after they were given a new estimate: $55 per square foot, or $577,500. Their efforts have fizzled out since then.

How can a playground surface cost that much?

The over half-million-dollar price tag includes both materials and labor. The work requires builders to deconstruct the entire playground and dispose of the old rubber. The subterranean level is made of ground-up tires, and the surface is made of EPDM rubber. Like many other construction materials, rubber prices jumped during the pandemic and have remained high.