5 keys to Game 7: How the Warriors can keep their season alive

Anything can happen in a one-game situation. This is how Golden State can keep its hopes alive.

Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler have more Game 7 experience than the entire Houston Rockets roster combined. But the Rockets have momentum and five of the last six teams who have forced a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 in a series have advanced.

The Warriors face a do-or-die Game 7 at the Toyota Center on Sunday night. If they win, they’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. If they lose, they’ll have blown the second 3-1 lead of the Steph Curry era and have exited in the first round for the first time since Steve Kerr took over as head coach ahead of the 2014-2015 season.

After the Warriors won Game 4, they earned three cracks at advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Grapple with Steven Adams

With both Adams and Alperen Sengun on the court, the Rockets have posted a ludicrous 46.3% offensive rebounding rate. Even when Houston’s offense goes through rough spells, that tandem has kept the Rockets afloat by putting back misses or otherwise creating second chances.

The Rockets have outscored the Warriors by 53 points with veteran center Steven Adams on the floor. His presence has been the single biggest factor in Houston’s comeback. Rockets coach Ime Udoka has recognized it, too, playing Adams a season-high 31 minutes in Game 6.

For years, the Warriors have played lumbering centers like Adams off the court with their spacing and pace. But the Rockets have successfully hid Adams in a zone defense, which has stymied the Warriors for long stretches.

If the Warriors can’t shoot the Rockets out of their zone — thus forcing the Rockets to bench Adams — they’ll have to do a better job gang rebounding and tracking down loose balls. Butler, Curry and Green each singled out 50/50 balls as a clear area to improve on after the Game 6 loss. Several times, the Warriors tried to tip out rebounds instead of just grabbing them.

The problem could lead to more playing time for Kevon Looney.

“I trust Loon implicitly based on being together for 10 years, seeing him perform in so many of these big games,” Kerr said before Game 7. “I would expect Loon to play more than he did (in Game 6).”