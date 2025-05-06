A day around Wrigley, a stop on every Giants fan’s bucket list: ‘It’s a living museum’

But no ballpark will compare to the one at 1060 West Addison.

Returning to Wrigley many years later as a Giants pitcher — “this time in my own jersey” – Birdsong is a rookie experiencing big-league ballparks for the first time. He’ll see plenty of them. Because of his elite talent level and high-end repertoire, he’s expected to be a Giant for a long time.

“It’s funny, I was wearing a Starlin Castro jersey,” said Birdsong, who grew up three hours from Wrigley as a big Cubs fan. “I kept it. Didn’t clean it. I think it’s still like that today with that dirt on it.”

CHICAGO — Young Hayden Birdsong ran the bases as part of a Wrigley Field postgame promotion for kids and slid headfirst into home plate, creating a cloud of dust and walking off a complete mess.

No. 1 on my list always was Wrigley. Not just because of all the games I attended in my youth on summer trips to visit family. But because of the history and sheer charm and beauty, including the brick-and-ivy ambiance, the manually operated scoreboard, and the intimacy of the outfield bleachers.

I’d imagine he’s right. Major League Baseball has some exceptional ballpark experiences, including Oracle Park. Not all, mind you. I’ve covered games at 55 parks, many no longer MLB operative, such as the Astrodome in Houston, Turner Field in Atlanta, and Stade Olympique in Montreal. Plus some no longer in existence, such as Comiskey Park, Tiger Stadium, and, of course, Candlestick Park.

I moseyed around “the Friendly Confines” Monday when the Giants opened their three-game series against the Cubs, with Clark and Addison streets on one end and Waveland and Sheffield avenues on the other, and two thoughts immediately came to mind: It ain’t how I remember it, and it’s still the coolest experience to take in a ballgame, with apologies to the gorgeous venue along the shores of McCovey Cove, where the breathtaking views and homage to the Giants’ past are unparalleled.

As well as the surrounding neighborhood known as Wrigleyville, which ought to be on the bucket list for any Giants fan.

Ralph Perola, a Giants season-ticket holder who caught a red-eye to make the game, has been to a third of the major-league parks, and while he cherishes Giants home games, he said, “Wrigley and Fenway might be the top two. They’ve been around more than 100 years.”

Evan Blandino arrived from the Bay Area to sit on a rooftop with his mother, Natalie, who paid for the trip, a 30th birthday gift. He has been to a bunch of ballparks and called Wrigley “No. 1. It’s a living museum.”

Chris Bohny, who flew in from the Bay Area to watch the game, called Wrigley “a park where you feel the spirits. It’s Lambeau-esque.” Dolores and Ben Condon, in from Rohnert Park, were celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary — their daughter Cecilia was going to gift the tickets for whichever ballpark they chose. (“We said Wrigley,” Dolores said.)

From the bars to the restaurants to the ballpark tours to the across-the-street rooftops, Giants fans seemed to be everywhere, appreciating all that Wrigleyville offered, except for the final score: 9-2, Cubs.

Eventually, the Cubs wanted a piece of the action and took on the rooftoppers, even doing ballpark construction to block some of the views, with wind screens and legal action.

Ah, the rooftops. There was a time when the rooftops along Waveland (beyond left field) and Sheffield (beyond right field) were occupied by tenants of the buildings and their buddies who carried up fold-up chairs and coolers. It became apparent in the mid-1980s that the views to games could be a moneymaker, so it became a nice little business for entrepreneurs, especially when Wrigley tickets were at a premium during the great home run chase of 1998, featuring the Cubs’ Sammy Sosa and St. Louis’ Mark McGwire.

I always thought Wrigleyville was fine as is, but it has been modernized, gone corporate, and lost much of its innocence from yesteryear — which isn’t uncommon, of course. The lot across the street, which had little more than a fast-food joint, now is a luxury hotel. The player parking lot is now an open-air plaza bustling with activity, Gallagher Way. There’s a huge sportsbook that seemed pretty much empty when I walked by. And most of the rooftops were purchased by companies associated with the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs.

Indeed, Wrigley opened in 1914, two years after Boston’s Fenway Park, the oldest venue in the majors. Wrigley is where Babe Ruth supposedly called his shot, gesturing that he would hit a home run in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series, then doing so. Where Ernie Banks hit his 500th home run. Where Kerry Wood struck out 20 batters in a game. Where the Cubs clinched the 2016 pennant on their way to their first World Series title since 1908, pre-Wrigley.

In the early 2000s, the Cubs and building owners agreed to contracts that would provide the team a percentage of the revenues. The Ricketts family, which bought the team in 2009, took it to another level and began buying the rooftops in 2015. I counted at least 10 rooftops run by the team and just two that remain independent.

One is run by Murphy’s Bleachers, a popular pub that has ownership of four buildings beyond the center-field bleachers and the Harry Caray statue, including one with an independent rooftop. The establishment initially was run by Jim Murphy, then his wife, Beth, and now his two kids. Years ago, Beth Murphy was praised by small Wrigleyville business owners for how she stood up to the Cubs in the rooftop rights battles.

That battle no longer exists at Murphy’s.

“It’s a great relationship,” said Freddy Gagenholz, Murphy’s general manager. “We work great with the Cubs. If we’re sold out, I tell fans to call the Cubs. So it’s all good.”

On the other hand, the other independent rooftop on Waveland adjacent to a historic fire house has no public pub and depends heavily on rooftop sales. Proprietor Aiden Dunican had a 20-year deal with previous Cubs ownership that expired in December 2023 and hasn’t been able to strike a new revenue-sharing deal with the current owners; a source familiar with the negotiations said Dunican gave 17% to the Cubs in the last deal, and the team now wants 40%.

The Cubs sued Dunican last June, alleging his business was engaging in unlawful activities by providing access to Cubs games. Dunican denied any wrongdoing and wanted the case to go to arbitration, but a judge last month ruled against it. The case is in litigation.