Across these organizations, at least $2.6 million in grants were cut. That money was earmarked to support infrastructure maintenance and accessibility, public workshops, and artist programs, among other projects. With millions in future funding at stake, museums are preparing for the worst.

At least nine Bay Area museums had their federal funding cut in April, including SFMOMA and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which oversees the de Young and Legion of Honor. Smaller organizations, like the GLBT Historical Society and UC Berkeley’s art museum , were also hit.

That seems to be the message President Donald Trump is sending with his latest round of cuts to programs that support the arts, sciences, and humanities.

Trump’s chopping block

Local museums rely on grants from three federal agencies: the International Museum of Library Services, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The hits to Bay Area organizations came fast and hard: $210,000 from SFMOMA, funds intended to improve accessibility ; $736,000 from the Museum of the African Diaspora ; $367,000 from the California Academy of Sciences.

Even if that doesn’t happen, the administration has succeeded in hollowing out the organizations — to devastating effect. In early April, approximately 80% of the workforces of both the IMLS and NEH were placed on administrative leave, grinding the mechanisms of funding to a halt.

The Asian Art Museum learned last week that the majority of a $350,000 grant from the NEH to repair the fire suppression system had been terminated.

Even when the numbers involved are small, they can be devastating. The GLBT Historical Society lost a $10,000 NEH grant it had been awarded in October. The organization has among the smallest operating budgets of museums in the Bay Area, at $2.4 million per year, so the loss has a “real impact,” said Roberto Ordeñana, the executive director.

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco was a sub-awardee of a $340,000 NEH grant for conservation workshops, including one planned for the fall of 2026. Now that the Department of Government Efficiency has terminated the grant, the museum is seeking alternative funding options for the event, including courting private donors. The museum did not disclose how much it was set to receive from the grant.

Scientific funding is also in turmoil due to the Trump administration. Specifically, the National Science Foundation, which funds the Exploratorium and California Academy of Sciences, is facing a 55% cut to its $9 billion annual budget in the next fiscal year, as well as the mass layoff of half its 1,700-person staff, according to Ars Technica.

The Exploratorium will lose an estimated $800,000 from one NSF grant and three IMLS grants aimed at youth programming on AI literacy and climate change. The Exploratorium declined to comment on the funding cuts or how they would affect programming.